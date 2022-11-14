Read full article on original website
Related
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The...
Steven Spielberg Reveals His Late Parents Were 'Nagging' Him To Make A Movie About Them
The legendary director shared the motivation behind his upcoming film “The Fabelmans,” which is based on his life.
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Will Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Defy the Odds to Become a Box Office Hit?
For decades, Steven Spielberg has been synonymous with the movie business. The filmmaker has created some of the big screen’s most enduring moments, delighting audiences by spinning fantasies involving lovable aliens, menacing dinosaurs and one very hungry shark. And he’s even done the unimaginable and made movies about brutal subjects like the Holocaust and the D-Day landing that find commercial success, as well as critical plaudits. But with “The Fabelmans,” his semi-autobiographical look at growing up as a film-obsessed teenager in Arizona and Northern California, Spielberg is confronting a movie business that is unrecognizable from the one in which he...
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
Seth Rogen on Emotional Filming of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’: “I Saw Him Cry Dozens of Times”
The film, based on the famous filmmaker's childhood, premiered at AFI Fest on Sunday, where co-writer Tony Kushner revealed the meaning behind the 'Fabelman' family name. On Sunday night, Steven Spielberg debuted his highly personal new film The Fabelmans at TCL Chinese Theatre, just steps away from where his hand and footprints are memorialized in cement. The movie, which he also co-wrote as well as directed, traces a slightly fictionalized version of his early life and his journey to becoming the world’s most famous filmmaker — and the family that helped him get there.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'Decision to Leave' to 'The Fabelmans'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
45 Years Ago: ‘Close Encounters’ Helps Cement Spielberg’s Legacy
In an interview with Variety, Quentin Tarantino noted that Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind was a movie close to his heart because it was "an epic for regular people, not just cinephiles. Few films had the kind of climax that Close Encounters had. It blew audiences away." With his usual film acumen, Tarantino managed to nail what made Spielberg's fourth film one of the most important in his entire body of work: It cemented his ability to make epic films that appeal to everyone, which he continued to do as well as any director in history.
Collider
Documentary on 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the Works From Story Syndicate
Story Syndicate is giving acclaimed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins her due with a new feature documentary that just entered production. The documentary seeks to showcase her life beyond her highly-publicized death, exploring her youth and journey to becoming one of the most-desired cinematographers in the indie film space, according to a report from Deadline. Directed by Emmy nominee Rachel Mason, the film has the full support of Hutchins' husband Matt Hutchins and will be produced by Julee Metz of Story Syndicate. Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, and Kate Barry will all executive produce under the Syndicate banner as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nonsensical sequel that almost saw an iconic franchise jump the shark shoots for the streaming stars
Cinema had changed an awful lot between Roger Moore’s third and fourth outings as James Bond, with 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me releasing only three months after Star Wars revolutionized blockbusters forever. As a result, sci-fi was suddenly in vogue, with 007 jumping on the bandwagon in preposterous fashion with Moonraker.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Comments / 0