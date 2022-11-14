Justin Fields stays hot but falls short again in loss to Jeff Okudah and the Lions: Ohio State NFL roundup

With November at its midpoint, the playoffs are only weeks away. The focus now for many teams has shifted to division races and securing the best playoff seed possible. However, there is still plenty to talk about from the past weekend that featured several close calls and unforgettable finishes. Rutgers football was well-represented across the league. Veterans such as Duron Harmon and Sebastian- Joseph Day provided a reminder of their importance. The veterans, however, weren’t the only ones who shined on Sunday. Isiah Pachecho recovered from a rough Week 9 and nearly reached the 100-yard rushing mark. Titans’ cornerback Tre Avery saw...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO