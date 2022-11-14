Justin Fields stays hot but falls short again in loss to Jeff Okudah and the Lions: Ohio State NFL roundup

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘It can be a weapon for us moving forward’: Stroud’s run game creates possibilitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The Falcons did not make a mistake by passing on Justin Fields, despite Sunday's outcome
The Atlanta Falcons notoriously passed on Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft, and now he’s coming to face them on Sunday. Chuckery explains why he has zero regrets on passing on the quarterback in the Draft.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert
The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Does Not Plan to Change Playing Surface at Ohio Stadium Despite Discussions About Turf Safety
Although the Ohio State athletic department has had conversations about the field at Ohio Stadium amid calls from the NFL Players’ Association to ban the type of turf the Buckeyes play on, Ohio State does not currently plan to replace the playing surface inside the Shoe. The NFLPA recently...
Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight
Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
Yardbarker
Connections to Sweetness: Justin Fields Continuing His Brilliance
Although the Chicago Bears failed to get out of their own way against the Detroit Lions, there were still incredible milestones in their 31-30 loss at home. Obviously Justin Fields stole the show, but he did something that hasn't happened since 1984, or more specifically, since Walter Payton. Justin Fields...
Ryan Day and Jim Knowles preview Ohio State vs. Maryland in press conference
Ohio State football is going on the road for the final time during the 2022 regular season. Ohio State will take on Maryland in College Park Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Ohio State coach Ryan Day previewed the Buckeyes' matchup with the Terrapins in his weekly press conference Tuesday at noon. Day was followed by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles.
Updated College Football Playoff rankings have Penn State in good spot
The College Football Playoff rankings were updated Monday night, and Penn State managed to move up into the top 11, which puts the Nittany Lions in a solid position for a chance to play in a New Years Six bowl game. Penn State is ranked No. 11 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State moved up three spots in this week’s rankings, just as they did in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The Nittany Lions capitalized on a shutout victory over Maryland and losses by Oregon, Ole Miss, and UCLA. All three fell...
A grim midseason report as the Browns have lost 5 of their last 6 games – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 39-17 to Miami on Sunday afternoon:. 1. This game has to be a stunner for the people at the top for the Browns. They went into Sunday with hope following the bye week. They were still riding high after the 32-13 victory over the Bengals on Oct. 31.
Should Browns consider coaching changes? Ashley Bastock, Tim Bielik on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik and Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com...
247Sports
Ohio State commits and targets dominate updated 247Sports 2024 Top247 rankings
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager-Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on finishing off their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 21 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 5 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
2022 Rutgers football in the NFL: Week 10
With November at its midpoint, the playoffs are only weeks away. The focus now for many teams has shifted to division races and securing the best playoff seed possible. However, there is still plenty to talk about from the past weekend that featured several close calls and unforgettable finishes. Rutgers football was well-represented across the league. Veterans such as Duron Harmon and Sebastian- Joseph Day provided a reminder of their importance. The veterans, however, weren’t the only ones who shined on Sunday. Isiah Pachecho recovered from a rough Week 9 and nearly reached the 100-yard rushing mark. Titans’ cornerback Tre Avery saw...
Perry rekindling its postseason magic: OHSAA football Division V regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perry has already won 21 football games in coach Bob Gecewich’s two years. Perhaps that shouldn’t be a surprise, considering the Pirates have become accustomed to deep playoff runs. They made the Division IV state semifinals in 2016 and have a chance to do it again.
Path was ‘less clear’ for Nolan Jones with Cleveland, prompting trade: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tuesday’s trade of former No. 1 prospect Nolan Jones to Colorado came as a bit of a surprise, but Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Wednesday that the move made sense on a number of levels. Cleveland got back minor league infielder Juan...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice, but focus remains on Jacoby Brissett
BEREA, Ohio -- If you didn’t look closely, there weren’t many signs here Deshaun Watson was returning to practice for the Browns. A security guard stationed outside the visitor’s parking lot entrance across the street and another in front of the facility itself were the only visible abnormalities.
Harbaugh: Michigan has been "preparing for Ohio State for months"
The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes last season for the first time in 10 years. They’re hoping to make it two straight for the first time this century.
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Steele Chambers, Cameron Brown Preview Maryland
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden, wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Xavier Johnson, offensive tackle Josh Fryar, defensive tackles Taron Vincent and Ty Hamilton, linebacker Steele Chambers and cornerback Cameron Brown met with the media on Wednesday night to preview Saturday's game at Maryland. The players discussed a wide...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense crumbles against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks in 113-98 loss
MILWAUKEE -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost their way. Despite a blistering start, the kind required on the road against one of the league’s title favorites, the Cavs got demolished by the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, 113-98. The Cleveland losing streak is now five after racing to an impressive...
What stat does Joe Burrow think he should lead the NFL in every year?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow isn’t as dismissive of stats as his coaches. The Bengals quarterback values wins and losses more than anything else, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t keep an eye on his individual stats as those numbers are a strong indicator of his overall effectiveness.
Joe Burrow on rematch with Steelers, his appendectomy, Justin Jefferson and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was ready to turn the page Wednesday on a relaxing bye week and get back to work. He spoke to reporters to preview a rematch against the Steelers — he vowed not to throw four interceptions again — and talk about how intense the second half of the season is going to be.
From junkyard dogs to ‘fat cats’: How Cavaliers lost their way and why J.B. Bickerstaff is hinting at lineup changes
MILWAUKEE -- For more than 30 minutes after the final buzzer sounded on a fifth straight loss, Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff addressed the team inside the visitor’s locker room at Fiserv Forum. It was time for a lengthy heart-to-heart. This postgame conversation lasted much longer than usual, causing...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0