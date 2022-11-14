Read full article on original website
Center to house several law enforcement agencies set to open in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A building that will house several law enforcement agencies under one roof will open very soon. From Laredo police to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to the Texas Department of Public Safety and several federal agencies like the FBI will join forces to create a new center.
Accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident on Highway 83 and Zacatecas Street, that’s by the McDonald’s on Zapata Highway. According to police, the accident has caused both north and southbound lanes on Zapata highway to be closed. Drivers are told to expect...
Teen arrested for allegedly discharging firearm in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A shots fired call ends with a teen behind bars. On Saturday Laredo Police arrested Jose Albino Larrazolo, 18 was arrested in the case. Authorities were called out to shots fired at the 4800 block of Loverde Lane. A witness provided police with a description of...
Accident reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing temporary road closures. According to Laredo Police, an accident was reported at the intersection of Highway 359 and Riata Drive. Authorities have temporarily closed eastbound traffic. They are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect delays. For more...
Accident reported on International Blvd.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo is causing temporary street closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the 300 block of International Blvd. No word on if any injuries were reported at this time. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area. For...
Laredo Police reminds drivers about handicapped parking requirements
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding the driving community about the laws for parking in a handicapped zone. Earlier this year KGNS reported about a new state law that went into effect requiring drivers to have a disabled license plate or parking placard that features the International Symbol of Access or ISA.
Five underage kids pulled from stolen vehicle that rolled over into Apache Creek
SAN ANTONIO - Police track down a stolen vehicle that ends up in a creek just south of Downtown. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35 South and Laredo when police ran a license plate check on a car that came back stolen out of Bexar County.
Laredo District 4 councilmember to hold townhall meeting
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo residents who live in district four are invited to a townhall meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the area. The townhall meeting will take place on Tuesday Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Chaparral Park located at 800 Chaparral. Residents are invited to discuss any...
Webb County holds Thanksgiving Luncheon for veterans
Webb County, Tx. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is giving back to veterans a week before Thanksgiving. Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez is hosting a Veterans Luncheon and health fair at the Royal Receptions Hall at 2101 Lomas Del Sur. It will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from...
Detox center expected to be completed in Laredo by 2023
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County and Laredo are working to open up their planned detox center to the community soon. The presence of fentanyl along with some alarming overdose statistics have local leaders concerned. It is believed that the detox center may cost from $900,000 to a million dollars a year to run, but Dr. Marte Martinez for District 6 says most of that will come from state and federal funds as well as insurance premiums.
Pet of the Week: Armin
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving nearly a week away, why not give a pet a loving home for the holidays!. This week the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for Armin. Armin is about five and a half months, so he is still a puppy and...
Nuevo Laredo officials prepare for ‘paisano season’
NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas (KGNS) - State officials of Tamaulipas are in Nuevo Laredo preparing for the surge of tourists and paisanos expected to cross into Mexico for the holiday season. The Paisano program will officially kick off on November 29. However, the large number of paisanos is expected to be...
Two people tied to Laredo’s 8th and 9th homicide still at large
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over four months since the bodies of two brothers were found in north Laredo and while one person was arrested in relation to it, two are still on the run. On July 8, Laredo Police were called out to the 14000 block of...
Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo gives back before Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving may be nearly a week away, but a local justice of the peace is already taking part in the giving season. On Tuesday morning, instead of plaintiffs, the courtroom of Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo was filled with turkeys but there is a good reason for it.
CBP anticipating high volume of traffic at Laredo bridges this weekend
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving almost a week away, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are getting ready for the influx of travelers expected to cross through Laredo. From now until the end of the holiday season thousands of people will travel through the U.S. -Mexico border. Travelers will...
Webb County to study ground water at Casa Blanca Golf Course
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Webb County officials discussed implementing a ground water study at the Casa Blanca Golf Course. County Judge Tano Tijerina explained that Lake Casa Blanca was originally built to water the golf course; however, it has not been used for irrigation since 2001.
Outage reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An outage in north Laredo has left over a thousand residents without power. The incident happened on Monday just before noon. According to the AEP website, 1,571 customers are affected; all reported to be in the Del Mar area. Crews were seen outside working on the...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Laredo a success
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event behind us, numbers are now coming in on the generosity and support shown by the Laredo community. On Wednesday, November 16, on the Digital News Desk, committee members shared the number of teams that participated and the amount of money collected.
Teen arrested for burning student with glue gun
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A high school student is detained for allegedly injuring another student with a glue gun. The incident happened on the fourth of November. According to El Manana, the student was identified as Christopher Lee Cazares, 17 from Lyndon B. Johnson High School. Cazares allegedly put hot...
Veterans treated to luncheon and health fair
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veterans in Webb County were treated to an early Thanksgiving feat as just a way to say thank you for their service. Webb County held a special luncheon and health fair for our local veterans on Wednesday. Organizers said the idea was to combine both Veterans...
