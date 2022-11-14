Can you help police identify two suspects connected to a vehicle break-in at the Opelika Sportsplex?

Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seek public’s help identifying theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department has released a photograph of an unknown subject wanted for felony retail theft. “The offense occurred Thursday, Nov. 3 at Walmart at 145 Kelly Boulevard,” Millbrook Police Department said in a statement. “Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took two 43-inch televisions without paying, and exited the business. The suspect was seen entering a blue Toyota Camry and leaving in an unknown direction. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.”
WSFA
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a potential suspect involved in a shooting on Interstate 65 in Montgomery. Authorities said between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, a woman driving a white 2018 Ford Expedition...
tjournal.com
Richland man previously arrested for shooting incident in Buena Vista is arrested after another shooting
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the capture of a Richland man who had been on the run after a shooting/aggravated assault. The suspect is the same man who was arrested for firing a pistol in a crowded Buena Vista parking lot in April. This time the Georgia Bureau...
elmoreautauganews.com
Suspect in Millbrook Theft Needs Identification; Reward offered and you can stay anonymous
Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took two 43-inch televisions without paying, and exited the business. The suspect was seen entering a blue, Toyota, Camry, and leaving in an unknown direction. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
WTVM
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. According to officers, on November 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot in reference to multiple people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.
West Point Depot shooting determined as self-defense resulting from a family dispute
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the West Point Police, two suspects were involved in the West Point Depot shooting that left one dead and two injured. The two suspects, Trayvon Holloway, and Erica Holloway, were released from the Troup County Sheriff’s office following an investigation that determined the shooting death of Tarrance Holloway […]
WTVM
19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lumpkin Police Department (LPD) leads to a 19-year-old behind bars and facing various charges, including 14 counts of gang activity. According to the GBI, the investigation resulted from LPD’s attempt to conduct a...
WTVM
Lee County sheriff talks about holiday theft and scam prevention
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As the holiday season is fast approaching, scams and retail crime are rising and are expected to increase during the next few months. Sherriff Jay Jones says first he wants to remind everyone about email and phone scams to not click on any suspicious links that can lead to stolen personal information. He says, as of this year, more security cameras have been placed around Lee County.
WTVM
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to CPD, the shooting happened on the 900 block of 32nd Avenue. No word on any arrests or motives at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more...
Georgia suspect turned herself in after 13 severely malnourished horses were seized
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) — 13 severely malnourished and unhealthy horses were seized from a property around Highway 100 in Hogansville, Georgia, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 29, the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the criminal investigation division of the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the property. This […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Two drivers dead after crash involving vehicle going wrong way on I-85; Auburn police investigating
Sunday night around 8 p.m., the Auburn Police Department received calls about a vehicle entering I-85 the wrong way at exit 57, Bent Creek Road. The driver entered the northbound lanes traveling southbound. Numerous APD units responded to the crash near mile marker 54 and located a head-on collision, police...
WTVM
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a commercial vehicle has caused a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Alabama. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened on Nov. 16. Troopers say the inside southbound lane of Interstate 85 near marker in Macon County is blocked...
Lagrange man charged with aggravated battery following violent physical altercation
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 5, Lagrange Police officers responded to 121 Cross Creek Dr. in reference to a report about an aggravated battery. After arriving at the scene, the female victim stated Jimmy Williams had struck her in the mouth during a physical altercation resulting in her sustaining a broken tooth. The Lagrange […]
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Homewood native Aniah Blanchard indicted on capital murder charges
The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old woman from a gas station in Auburn has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday.
Authorities investigate house fire erupts on 2nd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A house, which appears to be abandoned, caught fire Tuesday evening on 2nd Avenue in Columbus. According to authorities, the fire is currently under investigation and it is unclear what caused the fire. There’s currently no word on any injuries. Stick with News 3 on air and online as more details […]
tjournal.com
Lumpkin City Council member arrested by GBI
Lumpkin City Council member Nikita Seay was recently arrested and charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer, false imprisonment, three counts of stalking, and violation of oath by a public officer. . On September 30, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Lumpkin Police Department to...
WTVM
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Ibraheem Yazeed has been indicted on three counts of capital murder in Blanchard’s death. The case was presented before a grand jury on Nov. 4.
Both drivers killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-85 in Auburn; passenger hospitalized
Auburn police are investigating after a driver traveling the wrong way on I-85 collided with another vehicle, killing both drivers and injuring a passenger Sunday. Auburn officers responded to a call of a crash on I-85 near mile marker 54 after a vehicle traveled southbound in the northbound lane, Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said Monday.
tjournal.com
Buena Vista to crack down on curfew; Fines of up to $1,000 may be charged
"It's midnight. Do you know where your kids are?" That's the question Buena Vista Police Chief Wendell Faulk has for parents and guardians. Why? Because it is unlawful for a juvenile to be present in or remain in any public place within the city or on the premises of any establishment within the city during curfew hours, which are from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
