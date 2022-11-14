Can you help police identify two suspects connected to a vehicle break-in at the Opelika Sportsplex?

Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took two 43-inch televisions without paying, and exited the business. The suspect was seen entering a blue, Toyota, Camry, and leaving in an unknown direction. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO