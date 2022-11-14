Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
fox4news.com
Frisco police investigate home invasion that left 2 hospitalized
FRISCO, Texas - Police in Frisco are investigating a home invasion that sent two victims to the hospital after being assaulted early Tuesday morning. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., at a home in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. A victim told police the suspects forced their way into...
Two residents assaulted and sent to hospital after home invasion, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — Investigators are looking into a home invasion in which two residents were hospitalized after being assaulted, according to the Frisco Police Department. On Tuesday just before 3:20 a.m., Frisco police officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. This is just north of Yucca Ridge Park and southwest of Westridge Golf Course.
WFAA
McKinney police searching for suspects robbing people in Costco parking lot
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police are warning the public about suspects believed to be robbing people in parking lots, including at a Costco. In a series of tweets Wednesday, the McKinney Police Department reported two instances of a suspect distracting someone while another suspect sneaks into the victim's vehicle to steal personal belongings.
Frisco police seek purse-snatching suspects
Police in Frisco have issued a warning to shoppers to be on alert after a series of purse-snatching incidents in the past few days. Police believe two of the incidents may involve the same suspect.
cw39.com
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
fox4news.com
Police chase with suspected drunk driver ends with rollover crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A police chase with a suspected drunk driver ended in a rollover crash in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. The chase started just after 4:30 p.m., and ended along I-30 and University Boulevard with a rollover crash. Few details have been released at this time, but the...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide at 2500 Summit Lane
On November 15, 2022, at around 12:15 am, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Summit Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult male victim shot in the front yard. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he died. The investigation determined, Johnny Lee Wallace, 33, shot and killed the victim. He was charged with Murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. The victim’s identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and is documented as case number 206948-2022.
Suspect fatally shot by officers at Fort Worth gas station, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police fatally shot a man at a gas station after officials said he fired a gun at them early Wednesday morning. No officers were injured, and the man's name has not been released. The department said multiple people called 911 about a man...
fox4news.com
Suspects arrested in Royse City homicide
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police have arrested three suspects in connection with a homicide early Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened at a home in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Baker...
WFAA
Fort Worth police shoot and kill suspect at QuikTrip: Latest updates
Police said a man opened fire on officers. Police then returned fire and killed him.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police investigate robberies, theft
Frisco Police are investigating two robberies and one theft committed since Saturday. On Saturday, Nov. 12 at approximately 1:23 p.m., Frisco Police Officers responded to a robbery inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road. The victim advised that an unknown subject stole her purse from a shopping cart while in the check-out line. The victim immediately yelled for assistance, and a Good Samaritan near the front door observed the subject running toward her with the victim’s purse. Out of instinct, she stuck her arm out and grabbed the purse from the suspect and was knocked to the floor in the process. The suspect, described as a short Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes, continued out of the store and fled the location. The Good Samaritan, who suffered minor injuries in this incident, was able to return the purse to the victim.
UPDATE: Royse City police investigating homicide at residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov 16, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residence at 5420 County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The deceased person was identified as Larry Deshaun Baker, a 43-year-old, black/male from Madisonville, TX.
Fort Worth woman wounded in own home by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting
woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a Fort Worth drive-by shooting Monday night. Just past 9 p.m. a 911 caller said a bullet had just come through the window and the caller’s mom was bleeding.
wbap.com
MISSING: 13-Year Old Boy Last Seen in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX (WBAAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police are asking for help in locating a teenage boy last seen on Wednesday, November 9. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was seen on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
40-year-old man killed, 67-year-old man arrested in White Settlement shooting
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A 67-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another man in White Settlement on Monday, police said. Daniel Gomez Hernandez faces a murder charge in the death of a 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released, according to a news release from the White Settlement Police Department.
Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced
Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
North Texas police departments mourn loss of Grand Prairie officer
DALLAS — Police departments across North Texas are offering their condolences to the Grand Prairie Police Department in the wake of the loss of officer Brandon Paul Tsai. Tsai was killed in a traffic collision with a light pole after pursuing a vehicle with a fake paper license plate.
Security camera captures violent crash in Kennedale that killed 2 teens fleeing from police
KENNEDALE, Texas — After witnessing an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, an off-duty officer called for backup. Eventually, a Fort Worth PD Patrol Officer located and followed one of the cars to West Kennedale Parkway where the driver crashed trying to get away. There are still remnants of the crash on the sidewalk after a violent impact, heard by people working nearby.
Incidents involving purse snatchers reported at Walmart, Target and H-E-B stores in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department is investigating three incidents involving purse snatchers at different retail stores in the city since Saturday. In a news release, police said the first incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road, near Main Street.
Lockdown lifted at UNTHSC in Fort Worth after camera mistaken for gun
FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) — The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was locked down on Wednesday after a camera was misidentified as a gun.At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report about a person on campus with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown and told everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately, citing a "potential for violence."The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. A UNT spokesperson said that with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, campus police were able to identify and locate the individual who was initially reported as carrying a gun.Officers discovered that the item was in fact not a gun, but a camera. Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests were made.
