Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Marquette coach Shaka Smart Offers High Praise for Matt Painter, Purdue Basketball Program
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In his head coaching career, Shaka Smart has crossed paths with Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter and oftentimes gotten the better of the Boilermakers. He was at the helm of a talented VCU roster that knocked Purdue out of the 2011 NCAA Tournament in the...
Braden Smith leads Purdue to a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory
A driving layup by Braden Smith got the sold-out Mackey Arena crowd on its feet, rumbling as Purdue took a three-point lead over Marquette late in the second half. Purdue would pull off a close victory at home Tuesday night against Marquette, 75-70. The Purdue men’s basketball team (3-0) faced...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G West logjam: Here's how every team tied for division lead can reach Indianapolis
The B1G West is currently in a scramble. Purdue, Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota are all tied with each other in the division at 4-3 in B1G play. Purdue is highly favored 2-1 against the other three, along with Illinois in this scenario. Minnesota is 0-2 with a loss to Illinois and a loss to Purdue with Iowa 1-1, losing to Illinois and defeating Purdue.
Boonville Native Devin Mockobee Reaches Purdue Football Milestone Not Seen in Over 15 Years
The 2022 college football season has been a good one for Boonville, Indiana native, Devin Mockobee. Since getting a chance at some playing time in the first game of the season against Indiana State, then again the following week against Syracuse after starting running back, King Doerue (yes, that is his real first name) had to miss the game due to an injury, Devin made a big enough impression on coach Jeff Brohm and his staff that he's been given playing time in every game since. That decision by Brohm and his staff has paid off nicely as Devin has found the endzone in seven of the nine games the team has played so far this season. Plus, he recently hit a mark not reached by a Purdue running back since 2005.
wbaa.org
After stepping down as president, Mitch Daniels won’t be leaving Purdue “for the foreseeable future”
Purdue University announced Wednesday that even after stepping down as school president, Mitch Daniels will be staying on as the chairman of the board for the Purdue Research Foundation. The move comes at the request of incoming president Mung Chiang. In a Purdue statement, he said that he plans to...
Purdue Athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame lineup
The 2022 class of inductees into the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame includes seven athletes from six sports and a former athletic director. The newest Boilermakers to be added are the first class since it was newly named in honor of Leroy Keyes, an all-time Boiler great and running back in the late 1960s, a press release said. Keyes was the 1968 Heisman trophy runner-up, which was awarded to O.J. Simpson that year.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Bowl Projections: Week 12
With Purdue’s victory over Illinois on Saturday, the Boilermakers became bowl eligible, so the Purdue athletic department will get to plan an extra trip in late December or early January. Let’s take a look at some of Purdue’s projected destinations (I promise that none are for the Music City Bowl again) leading into week 12:
WIBC.com
Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
wfft.com
West Lafayette man suspended from hunting for life, first suspension of its kind in Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A West Lafayette man faces multiple charges, fines, and the first lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in Indiana history. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to a lifetime hunting suspension along with probation, home detention, and payment of replacement fees from a DNR Law Enforcement investigation involving poaching wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store
KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212...
WLKY.com
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
WNDU
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
WISH-TV
SUV driver dies in crash with car near Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a collision of a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office. The person who died at the crash scene was driving the SUV. At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received...
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
1 dead in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Carroll County. Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 100 North at County Road 500 East, about six miles east of Flora. Police said a preliminary investigation...
Current Publishing
Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition
In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
