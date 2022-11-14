The Star Spangled Salute is brought to you by Ideal Feet. Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Wichita Navy Veteran Laurie Hickle and her late husband Steve. Tragically, Steve lost his life last fall after a Chiefs game, as part of Laurie’s healing process, she began making soap. Lots and lots of soap. Laurie said that as she learned how much better all natural, handcrafted soap was, she just kept making more and soon she had enough soap to “bathe Kansas”. The business is “Bacio 4 U” – Bacio means “Kiss” in Latin and all the proceeds go to Kansas Honor Flights that take Veterans to the memorials in Washington D.C.. Thank you for sharing your talents Laurie and THANK YOU to you and Steve for your service.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO