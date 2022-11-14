Read full article on original website
Related
12 Outstanding Wines to Serve at Your Thanksgiving Feast
Thanks to the many people at the table and wide variety of foods and flavors served, Thanksgiving is a difficult holiday to perfectly pair wine. We like to start off with bubbles and end on a sweet note, but during appetizers and the main event it can be best to place a couple of different whites and reds on the table and let everyone drink the ones that most appeal to their palate. Turkey, vegetables and all the carbs on the table go well with white wines and low tannin reds. The best wines for Thanksgiving vary. Chardonnay, whether new or...
12tomatoes.com
Apple Bourbon Baked Beans
If you love baked beans then you know that homemade is the best. But, what happens when you add some really next-level ingredients? Well, you get some of the tastiest beans you’ve ever had. In this recipe smoky bacon is paired with apples and bourbon for a rich, complex taste of Southern cooking that will wow even lukewarm fans of baked beans.
'Not Too Sweet' Pecan Pie
Browned butter, vanilla bean and fresh lemon juice balance the sweetness of pecan pie in this update, teeming with toasted nuts and custard filling.
The Daily South
Does Coca Cola Actually Taste Better In A Glass Bottle?
People have strong opinions about their Coca-Cola, from avowed Diet Coke drinkers, to those who won't touch any Coke product unless it's poured from a fountain. In the South, Southerners swear by the superior taste of Coca-Cola in the old-school glass bottles. It's a little harder to find than a can or plastic bottle, but you can still buy glass-bottled Coke at most major grocery stores, although it costs much more than its original five-cent price tag. Chalk it up to nostalgia, or follow the science that says there may be some truth to its supposed purer taste, we wanted to test the theory. We conducted a blind taste test with a few of our editors where we sampled coke from the can, glass bottle, and plastic bottle, none the wiser as to which was which. While it was a close competition, one product came out on top, and it surprised us all.
Give Your Canned Cranberries Some Spirit With Cocktail Ingredients
Mmm, canned cranberry sauce. Can't you just picture those gelatinous cylindrical blobs plopping right out of the tube, the impression of the can's ridges still intact? Okay, so maybe canned cranberry sauce won't win any Thanksgiving side dish beauty competitions. And furthermore, it seems that it can also be a...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Five unique hot chocolate recipes for the holiday season
There is nothing quite as comforting as settling down at the end of the day with a nice, warm drink and a mug of hot chocolate, which is certainly one of life’s simplest pleasures. The quickly approaching winter makes now the perfect time to explore the vastly different takes on hot chocolate that are out there. Spruce up this classic holiday drink this winter with a little more than marshmallows using some of these unique recipes.
Thrillist
You Deserve to Drink an Apple Pie Old Fashioned
An Apple Pie Old Fashioned may not be a canonical drink, but it’s not cocktail heresy, either. The traditional Old Fashioned recipe is beautifully suited to all sorts of variations. “The Old Fashioned is basically a glass of booze that’s been sweetened with sugar and seasoned with bitters,” write...
Martha Stewart Just Shared Her Favorite Thanksgiving Cocktail and We Can’t Wait to Try It
What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a Thanksgiving cocktail? Flavorful, refreshing and a little boozy, these fall drinks embrace the mood and flavors of the season. That’s why were were so excited to hear about Martha Stewart’s latest cocktail creation: a seasonal twist on a classic whiskey sour.
Gear Patrol
Jack Daniel's Has a New American Single-Malt Whiskey, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled American Single Malt. The category of single malt whiskey tends to be dominated by the offerings of Scotland and Japan, but you should never count out an American distillery's offerings — especially one with such a storied history as Jack Daniel's. The Tennessee whiskey maker has a new single malt offering, and it's the first bottle of Jack ever to be made from a 100-percent malted barley grain bill.
Thrillist
Martinelli's Apple Cider & Cranberry Jam Ice Cream Is Perfect for Thanksgiving
Iconic brand and everyone's first sip of "champagne" on New Year's Eve when they were eight, Martinelli's is offering a mix-up on the traditional ice cream flavors just in time for Thanksgiving. The brand teamed up with McConnell's Fine Ice Creams to make Apple Cider & Cranberry Jam ice cream, inspired by California heritage and featuring Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider.
How to Enjoy Your Pie
With the holidays fast approaching, it’s the prime time to eat pies. You may have your favorite flavor but do you have a special way to serve your pie?. Papa C Pies is here to give you and your loved ones different ways to eat and enjoy your pie for the holidays.
Is There Really A Difference Between Stuffing and Dressing?
The following piece was written after exhaustive research and possibly a bottle of bourbon. It is meant to be both educational and tongue-in-cheek and is mostly the opinion of the author. Y’all there ain’t nuthin’ worse than to ask where the stuffing is in front of some of the South’s...
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Espresso Pecan Pie
This chocolate espresso pecan pie is so elegant and tasty. It is one of the most delicious desserts that I usually prepare in autumn. It needs a little more time to make it compared to my other recipes that are generally simple and quick – because as a nature lover – I really don’t want to spend my whole day in the kitchen. However, this dessert is so beautiful and delicious – you just got to try it! The best part is that the preparation process is so easy! Here is the recipe:
WWL-TV
Chef Kevin's Recipes: Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding, Melting Sweet Potatoes
NEW ORLEANS — Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding. 1 1/2 pounds shiitake or portobello mushrooms, sliced. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat the oil and butter in a large saute pan over medium heat. Stir in the leeks and cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, until the leeks are tender. Stir in the mushrooms, Creole seasoning, thyme, wine, 1 tablespoon salt and 11/2 teaspoons pepper and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until most of the liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Off the heat, stir in the parsley.
How to Make a Jack Rose, an Apple Brandy Sour That’s Perfect for Fall
“The average host,” wrote David Embury in 1948, “who makes no pretense of being an expert on liquors, can get along very nicely with a knowledge of how to mix a half dozen good cocktails.” Embury’s book, The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks, was as influential then as it is now and offers a rare and precious insight into the norms of midcentury drinking culture. So what are these “half dozen” drinks he deemed essential? “They are the Martini,” he says, “using gin; the Manhattan and the Old Fashioned, using whiskey; the Daiquiri, using rum, the Side Car, using Cognac; and...
Times News
Pecan pie bars will please every guest
Simple. Elegant. Sweet and delicious. All of these words describe these vegan pecan pie bars. I like to create different dessert recipes that I want to enjoy eating. Pecan pie is my favorite pie. Therefore, I came up with this easy recipe that serves as a vegan dessert for your guests.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Pie
This easy chocolate raspberry mousse pie is so beautiful, creamy, and delicious! Surprise your family with this simple recipe and enjoy it together after the dinner – they will love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 can (12 fl. oz.) evaporated milk. 2 large egg yolks. 12 oz....
foodgressing.com
Starbucks Christmas Blend 2022 & Holiday Blend Features & Notes
Here’s a look at Starbucks Christmas Blend 2022 and Starbucks Holiday Blend 2022. Starbucks Christmas Blend made its debut in 1984 when there only five Seattle stores in Seattle that sold fresh-roasted coffee beans, loose-leaf teas and spices. It has become a customer favorite and a holiday tradition over...
Allrecipes.com
How to Make Stanley Tucci's Perfect Martini for the Holidays
Ever wanted to sip martinis with Stanley Tucci? I can't believe I'm saying it, but I can now check that off my bucket list. As part of their holiday campaign launch, Tanqueray invited me to come and do just that. Over a batch of Stanley's signature martinis, we chatted about...
recipesgram.com
Creamy Kinder Chocolate Cake
This creamy cold Kinder chocolate cake (or torta fredda con cioccolato Kinder) is so rich, chocolaty and very yummy! It is one of my favorite quick and easy recipes that my family adores. Am always preparing it when I am in the mood or just to celebrate the day, the life. You will need around 20 minutes to prepare it plus 2 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0