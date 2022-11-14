ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold

A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley

Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Westchester Paint and Sip Nights to Unleash Your Inner Artist

Grab your closest friends and down a bottle (or several) at these boozy art nights throughout Westchester County. They say if you can’t do something well, learn to enjoy doing it poorly. Much as we love fine art, junior Picassos we ain’t, so we might need a little liquid courage to really enjoy the process.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
NEWBURGH, NY
Bassey BY

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse offers holiday catering and group dining. 914-697-8600. Location: 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. "Fogo de Chão is an internationally-renowned steakhouse from Brazil that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco – roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. Please join us in our dining room, in our more casual Bar Fogo, or bring the Fogo Experience to you with Fogo To-Go or Catering. Visit our website to make a reservation or place an order."
WHITE PLAINS, NY
105.5 The Wolf

New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY
rew-online.com

SUNY Westchester Community College Opens Expanded Yonkers Location in Cross County Center

SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC), in a continuation of its commitment to deploying innovative ways to extend access to higher learning, launched a new state-of-the-art location in Yonkers to expand pathways to high-demand jobs and workforce development for the growing college population. SUNY Westchester Yonkers, located in the Cross County Center, is easily accessible for residents of southern Westchester and northern Bronx looking to pursue degree programs or workforce training. Today’s ceremonial ribbon cutting marks a new era for SUNY Westchester’s partnerships in Yonkers.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Acclaimed NYC Chef Opens Italian Restaurant In Norwood

A chef who spent six years at a New York City restaurant that earned a rave review in the New York Times has embarked on a new journey at his new Bergen County restaurant. Giuseppe Agostino, formerly of Del Posto, recently opened upscale Italian restaurant Verana in Norwood. The restaurant...
NORWOOD, NJ
longisland.com

Free Drive-In Holiday Experience Coming to the Town of Oyster Bay this December

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Vicki Walsh announce that the Town will once again bring back the Drive-in Holiday Experience, featuring free family entertainment for Town residents. The event will be offered December 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, with registration opening online November 14th at 10 a.m.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Daily Voice

Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America

"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
GUTTENBERG, NJ
Hot 99.1

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

4 Things we Love About Monroe, New York

From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
MONROE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley

Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy