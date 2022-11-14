Roseburg Police cited a man for interfering with public transportation following an incident on Saturday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. the 53-year old was asked to exit a bus after he allegedly became confrontational with other passengers, but he refused. Officers arrived on the scene at the corner of Southeast Washington Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street, where the suspect allegedly threatened to assault them. He gave up when a taser was pointed at him, and he was taken into custody.

