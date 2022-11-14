Read full article on original website
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:30 a.m. a victim called 911-dispatch and said a 39-year old transient had just choked her and left on foot. This allegedly took place in the 600 block of East First Avenue in Riddle.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged criminal trespass on Tuesday night. An RPD report said just after 11:20 p.m. a neighbor called dispatch after observing a man walk into the backyard of a residence that he did not belong at in the 200 block of Northeast Patterson Street. The officer saw the 31-year old sitting in an open shed in that yard and detained him without incident.
CITY EXCUSION VOTE VIOLATOR JAILED
A city exclusion zone violator was jailed by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. officers contacted the 40-year old in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street, which is within the city exclusion zone. The suspect was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED
A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Tuesday. A report from RPD said at 10:00 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens Street after 27-year old Jesse Proffitt allegedly pointed a 22-caliber revolver at a victim. Proffitt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another person and for menacing.
Car thief arrested after stealing 2 unlocked, idle vehicles
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police say a suspect has been arrested after stealing two vehicles left unattended in driveways. According to officials, the suspect stole the first vehicle while it was warming up in South Medford. She was unable to turn off the emergency brake and dumped the vehicle....
Robbery suspect arrested in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a suspect has been arrested for the robbery of the Sound Lodge last week. Police say Gregory Scott Jetmore, 41, returned to the Sound Lodge after a losing gambling spree. Jetmore held a bartender at knifepoint and demanded cash and...
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR REPORTED VEHICLE THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for a reported vehicle theft on Friday. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. a victim said her pickup was stolen while she was inside a store in the 1900 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The vehicle was located a short time later near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Housley Avenue.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following alleged disorderly conduct on Friday. An RPD report said at around 1:30 p.m. 45-year old Darren Smith was contacted at a business on Southeast Stephens Street for trespassing. He was refusing to leave the property but eventually decided to move along. A short time...
MAN JAILED FOR METH, CHARGES RELATED TO PREVIOUS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed on a methamphetamine charge and for charges from a previous incident, by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 9:15 p.m. officers contacted 29-year old Jordan Lovins in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers knew there was probable cause to arrest him for a reckless driving incident in April. Lovins allegedly had approximately ten grams of meth in his possession when he was detained.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged restraining order violation and for a probation order violation, on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said at 3:00 p.m. the 40-year old was in his car in the 1800 block of Northeast Klamath Avenue, in the driveway of a home he was restrained from being at. The man refused to get out of his vehicle until pepper spray was deployed. The suspect was held without bail.
MAN CITED FOR INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Roseburg Police cited a man for interfering with public transportation following an incident on Saturday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. the 53-year old was asked to exit a bus after he allegedly became confrontational with other passengers, but he refused. Officers arrived on the scene at the corner of Southeast Washington Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street, where the suspect allegedly threatened to assault them. He gave up when a taser was pointed at him, and he was taken into custody.
Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
Brookings man died in Curry County crash
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A Brookings man is dead today from a crash near the coast. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report today says 41-year-old Allen Shaffar died early yesterday. OSP says Shaffar was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash on US 101 near mile post 344. It says its preliminary investigation shows he was driving north in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he left the roadway yesterday morning. OSP says it responded at approximately 2:43AM and found Shaffar was dead upon the arrival of first responders.
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOUR VEHICLE WRECK
Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report at 3:00 p.m. a 28-year old Riddle man was operating his pickup in the 3000 block of Riddle Bypass Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a pickup in the parking lot. That caused the vehicle hit to slam into two other pickups.
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A juvenile was cited for fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Beacon Street. A juvenile discovered that another juvenile family member had allegedly been stealing his debit card to buy snacks from a nearby store.
Bear alert issued for South Medford neighborhood
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A South Medford neighborhood is on alert for a bear today. It reported the bear to neighborhood residents and to Medford Police. The Sun Oaks neighborhood's security cameras recorded the bear's visit Wednesday afternoon at its entry gate near Black Oak Drive and Juanipero Way. Sun Oaks...
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.15.22
A look at tobacco use and the Great American Smokeout with Thrive Umpqua Executive Director Jessica Hand and Mitchell Kilkenny of the Douglas Public Health Network. Click here to download for later listening: idc 11 15 2022.
