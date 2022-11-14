ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

darientimes.com

8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'

Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

These CT malls and stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Several Connecticut stores and malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will promptly open for Black Friday this year. Among them is the Connecticut Post Mall, the state's biggest mall, located in Milford. This is the third year in a row that state malls close to observe the holiday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Retail, restaurants expanding in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Local and international companies are planning to expand to new locations in Manchester on opposite sides of town. The owners of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza Shop have filed a number of permit applications to occupy a space at 285 East Center St. The restaurant would take up space vacated by the former Key Bank, in a building that also contains the Samadhi Yoga Studio on the corner of Lenox Street.
MANCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol will hold Fall Festival Farmers Market this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is holding a Fall Festival Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 featuring hayrides, a visit from Santa and more. The Fall Festival Farmers Market is the last event of this year's Farmers Market season. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in Centre Square. Santa Claus and an elf will make an appearance and families are invited to take photos with them. There will also be crafts, hayrides and numerous vendors.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Lake Compounce introduces ‘Live Music at the Lake’ with floating stage

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is bringing a new live music experience to Bristol. America’s first amusement park will debut Live Music at the Lake during Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The stage, located directly on the lake, will include a sound and lighting setup for audiences to enjoy shows from several different angles throughout […]
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: The light is back on

The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Lodge #1010 in Bristol on South Street, recently had their large neon sign on the front of the building brought back to life. The letters are blue, which is very appropriate for Bristol. The lighting is back after 40 years of being out of service.
BRISTOL, CT
Sports Radio 940

Roasted by Rob: New Milford Man Takes Shots at Lack of Business Diversity

According to his Facebook page, Rob Ebin is a trainer at Toro Fitness in Brookfield, and he lives in New Milford, CT. New Milford has been re-branded as the "Best Town in the USA" but it appears Rob would change things a bit if given the opportunity. On November 8, 2022, Ebin shared his commentary on New Milford in a tourism style ad titled "Welcome to New Milford." As of November 14, the video had 1,900+ views.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WSBS

Small Massachusetts Town Named Best Christmas Village in The Country

Another national publication has recognized a small town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts as one of the most iconic in the country. Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
i95 ROCK

7 Danbury Roads to Avoid If You’re in a Rush

I like to be prepared, and I like to be on time for things. My wife considers it a compulsion, but nothing good comes from racing the clock, you almost never win. Being late and being in a rush in Danbury is a particularly tough spot to find yourself in because there are few shortcuts or back roads where you can escape the traffic problem. There are way more than 7 roads you should avoid when you're in a rush, but these will have to do, for now.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Torrington revises new food truck rules following criticism

TORRINGTON — Food vendors operating mobile restaurants or food trucks won't be required to wear badges or other identification while they're working, now that the city's food truck ordinance has been amended and approved by the City Council. Council members approved the amended ordinance this week, taking the public's...
TORRINGTON, CT

