thiscantbeso
2d ago
Something smells**FISHY.**about this. Someone needs to come forward and admit to this horrific situation
WDEL 1150AM
One dead, one hurt, in Kent County crash
One person died, and another was seriously hurt, in a single vehicle accident on Route 13 between Smyrna and Cheswold on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes in the area of Twin Willows Road. A pick up truck,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning.
WBOC
One Killed, One Injured in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police say one person died and another was injured after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a tree in Smyrna Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said that shortly after 2 p.m., a Ford Ranger was heading northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) and approaching Twin Willows Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning, according to police.
fox29.com
Police: Suspect sought for breaking into Cape May home twice, unplugging security cam
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - A burglary suspect was caught on security camera just moments before he allegedly unplugged the device. Police say the man used several tools to break into the rear door of a home on Sunset Boulevard in Cape May last week. Hours later he came back...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner Stabbed To Death Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Ramon Trinidad-Perez, 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza in Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at...
Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
10-year-old injured in Frankford shooting, police investigating
FRANKFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday night. At around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Gum Road for a reported shooting. It was learned that a 10-year-old had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso area and was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.
WBOC
Ellendale Area Home Struck by Gunfire
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred east of Ellendale late Monday afternoon. Troopers said that at around 4:43 p.m., they responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old man present at the home heard a single gunshot and contacted police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting of a Juvenile
The Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Frankford area on Sunday night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a residence at the 30000 block of Gum Road for a reported shooting. As troopers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 10-year-old juvenile had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso area. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. The circumstances and motive surrounding this incident are actively being investigated at this time.
10-year-old shot in Frankford
FRANKFORD, DE – A 10-year-old was shot Sunday night in the 30000 block of Gum Road in Frankford. The Delaware State Police responded to an emergency call reporting shots fired in the area at around 10:15. Upon their arrival, a 10-year-old child was found to have been shot in the upper torso by a single gunshot. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for critical injuries,. At this time, police do not know what led up to the shooting or how the child was shot. There were no suspects identified and no arrests have been made. The post 10-year-old shot in Frankford appeared first on Shore News Network.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder
Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
firststateupdate.com
Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air
Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
WMDT.com
Dover business burglary under investigation
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a burglary at a local business early Saturday morning. We’re told officers responded to Armiger’s at around 1:20 a.m. for a burglary alarm. On arrival, officers found that a garage door had been broken by a male suspect, who then reportedly stole property and fled the area on foot.
WDEL 1150AM
Three hurt in H & H Corner crash
Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Sunday night, November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Route 13 and Summit Bridge Road, known as H & H Corner in Townsend. New Castle County paramedics said one of the cars involved was on fire when Townsend firefighters arrived, although...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Saturday Morning Burglary
Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning just after 1 at Armiger’s Auto Center on North DuPont Hwy. Police determined that a garage door window was broken by a black male suspect who entered the business and removed property. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WMDT.com
OCPD arrest suspect wanted for strong-armed robbery
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A suspect wanted in connection to a recent strong-armed robbery has been arrested. During the early morning hours of November 4th, Ocean City Police officers were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue by a 49-year-old man who reported that he had been approached by a male suspect in the area of 6th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. It was reported that the suspect verbally threatened the victim and took some of the victim’s personal property before fleeing the area.
WBOC
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
WGMD Radio
Dover Teen Charged with Weapons Offenses
A 15 year old Dover boy has been arrested after a trespassing complaint early Saturday morning. Dover Police were called just before 2am for a suspect going through a vehicle on Worchester Drive. Police located the suspect in the area of Thames and Trafalgar Drives, but the boy ran when police tried to contact him – and tossed a handgun from his jacket pocket as he ran. Police eventually arrested the teen and recovered a 9mm handgun in the area where he tossed it. The teen was also found in possession of a screwdriver and wrench and investigators learned that he was attempting to steal vehicles, but was not successful.
Man shot Millsboro, police investigating
MILLSBORO, DE – Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that took place Thursday in Millsboro that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 25000 block of Oak Street at around 1:30 pm. “Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation,” the Delaware State Police said today. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound.” There were no other injuries reported in this shooting. Detectives The post Man shot Millsboro, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
104.1 WIKY
Breaking…Henderson Motel Catches Fire
Firefighters in Henderson responded just past 9 this morning to the True Vine Plantation Inn on Highway 421 South. Larry Hogan of Songbird DJ service just south of the motel says firefighters were working to get people out of the building. Henderson police say there are as yet no reports...
