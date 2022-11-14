ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Pair of LSU ballers named SEC Players of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese and guard Flau’jae Johnson were named SEC Players of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after helping lead the Lady Tigers to a 3-0 start. Reese, a sophomore, is SEC Co-Player of the Week. She has three double-doubles and is averaging...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

LSU moves up to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Tigers now sit at No. 6 and are coming off their fourth straight win of the season after taking down SEC West rival Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday, Nov. 12. True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins was a key piece in the Tigers’ win as he accounted for four sacks and two forced fumbles in the game. Perkins was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Garland Gillen breaks down different weekends for LSU and Tulane

Brian Kelly News Conference - 11/14/2022 (Full Interview) LSU head coach Brian Kelly recaps the win over Arkansas and winning the SEC West. He also previews the upcoming game against UAB. Brian Kelly talks about close win over Arkansas (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:50 PM UTC. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
LAFAYETTE, LA
fox8live.com

LSU women’s basketball moves up one spot in AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday, Nov. 14. The Lady Tigers are now ranked No. 15. LSU has started the season with three-straight games scoring over 100 points. The Lady Tigers will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
houmatimes.com

Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship

Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy