FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
fox8live.com
Pair of LSU ballers named SEC Players of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese and guard Flau’jae Johnson were named SEC Players of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after helping lead the Lady Tigers to a 3-0 start. Reese, a sophomore, is SEC Co-Player of the Week. She has three double-doubles and is averaging...
fox8live.com
LSU moves up to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Tigers now sit at No. 6 and are coming off their fourth straight win of the season after taking down SEC West rival Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday, Nov. 12. True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins was a key piece in the Tigers’ win as he accounted for four sacks and two forced fumbles in the game. Perkins was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
State of the LSU Linebacker Room
It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
Look: Analyst Names Most "Hostile" Fanbase In College Football
They don't call it Death Valley for nothing. On Tuesday, the "Big Game Boomer" podcast shared its tier list of the most hostile fanbases in college football and the LSU Tigers were at the top. The pod's reasoning: "LSU does not have a true rival, so their fans just hate...
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
fox8live.com
Garland Gillen breaks down different weekends for LSU and Tulane
Brian Kelly News Conference - 11/14/2022 (Full Interview) LSU head coach Brian Kelly recaps the win over Arkansas and winning the SEC West. He also previews the upcoming game against UAB. Brian Kelly talks about close win over Arkansas (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:50 PM UTC. LSU...
klax-tv.com
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels Signs His First NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan
McKernan signs a NIL deal with Jayden Daniels days after the stunning victory over Alabama. McKernan signs a NIL deal with Jayden Daniels days after the stunning victory over Alabama. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian...
KPLC TV
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
brproud.com
Former SU coach Pete Richardson finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Southern University Coach Pete Richardson could soon be a Hall of Famer. The legendary coach is among the 21 finalists for induction into the Class of 2023 for the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Before coming to coach Southern, Richardson was coach...
fox8live.com
LSU women’s basketball moves up one spot in AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday, Nov. 14. The Lady Tigers are now ranked No. 15. LSU has started the season with three-straight games scoring over 100 points. The Lady Tigers will...
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
Photo Shows Umpire in Lafayette Towering Over Coaches [PHOTOS]
I wouldn't argue with him. A baseball reporter for D1Baseball, Kendall Rogers, Tweeted out a photo from the UL and LSU baseball scrimmages over the weekend in Lafayette and you can see that one umpire towered over everyone else. As the coaches and umpires came together at home plate prior...
Football player injured in University of Virginia shooting from Baton Rouge: report
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said his son was […]
NOLA.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
brproud.com
Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
houmatimes.com
Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship
Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
fox8live.com
Two Thibodaux football players reunite as Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - From athletes to officers, two Thibodaux football players have reunited as Lafourche Parish deputies. Donald Gaulden will join his former Thibodaux High School teammate Makel Delatte at the sheriff’s office. Gaulden serves as a correctional officer and Delatte is a patrol deputy. “We wish...
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
