Dolphins beat Browns, Joe Schad's Snap Conclusions

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins won their fourth straight game on Sunday, controlling the Browns 39-17 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Among the stars were Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Wilson, the offensive line, Alec Ingold, Trent Sherfield, Melvin Ingram, Zach Sieler and Kader Kohou.

It was a classic all-around effort.

Here are some players that jumped out from the box score, specifically looking closer at snaps played on Sunday:

RB Jeff Wilson (42 snaps, 61 percent) — Wilson led the Dolphins with 119 rushing yards and he out-snapped Raheem Mostert, 42-19. This is likely, in part, riding the hot hand. And Wilson is hot. If Wilson and Mostert can share snaps the rest of the way that's an excellent option, in part, because it gives Mostert a better shot to stay healthy.

WR Trent Sherfield (45 snaps, 65 percent) — On the morning of the game, it was revealed Sherfield had a toe injury that might keep him out. So much for that. Sherfield had the prettiest touchdown catch of the game. And he is so effective in the run-blocking game. Sherfield out-snapped Cedrick Wilson, 45-21.

CB Kader Kohou (66 snaps, 99 percent) — What a revelation. Kohou gave up a long catch early on the game but then shifted into lockdown mode. Nobody is saying they expect Byron Jones to return this season. So Kohou, an undrafted Division II player, has a job to lose. Safety Eric Rowe, recently a healthy scratch, trailed only Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard and Kohou in defensive back snaps, on the field 75 percent of the time.

DL Christian Wilkins (55 snaps, 82 percent) — Wilkins can play defensive end and defensive tackle but perhaps he plays more snaps and more end than ever now with Emmanuel Ogbah lost for the season due to triceps injury. Will Wilkins receive a long-term contract from Miami? Well, if he plays like he did on Sunday, there's no reason he shouldn't. It's a bit odd that defensive lineman Raekwon Davis played only 31 snaps, or 46 percent. The coaches must be looking for more.

TE Mike Gesicki (32 snaps, 46 percent) — Gesicki has been on the field for 51 percent of Dolphins snaps this season, and that figures to be about where he's going to be. On Sunday, it was 46 percent. Fullback Alec Ingold was actually out there for 42 snaps, or 61 percent, and it's clear why. Ingold's blocking is needed a bit more than Gesicki's receiving skills are needed. At least, most of the time. In 8 of 10 games this season, Gesicki has had 1, 2 or 3 catches.

