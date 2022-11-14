Read full article on original website
The Man With the Golden Gun
1d ago
This is what will keep happening when you believe abortion is more important than safety
Reply(1)
7
Cooper
2d ago
yep, just said to myself if Democrats are elected I'm gonna go car jacking tonight..seriously?!
Reply(1)
4
drew pedersen
2d ago
Police: Want you to comply with the criminals and give them what they want. Also Police: Won't spend a single minute working to find them.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Related
Minnesota Officers Warn Public About Rise In ‘Bump-And-Rob’ Carjackings
Minnesota Officers are warning the public about the rise in 'bump-and rob' carjackings that are happening. An incident happened this past week at the intersection of Roselawn Avenue East and Edgerton Street in Maplewood, MN near a school. The Ramsey County Sherriff's Office shared that story and the warning to the public on their Facebook page.
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
KIMT
Poor road conditions blamed for north Iowa rollover crash
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Poor road conditions are being balmed for a rollover crash on Highway 18. The Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened Tuesday at 6:43 p.m. at mile marker 184. James Lund, 80, of Savage, Minnesota, was pulling a boat with a van and...
Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota
Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning.
No charges, case closed in August suicide and lockdown at Eden Prairie Scheels store
No charges will be filed, and the case is closed in the Aug. 22 suicide at Scheels that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and a lockdown of the Eden Prairie Center, according to a statement released Monday by the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD). The police report of the investigation compiled by [...]
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gun
Photograph of Eagan Police Department SWAT BearcatLimitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - At around 4:26 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022, the Dakota County dispatchers received a 911 call for a male subject attempting to break into the caller's apartment at the Eagan Gardens apartments. According to scanner traffic from the Dakota County dispatchers, the caller described the subject as a tall, white male living below them. The male subject threatened to break into the caller's apartment and said he was going to kill them with a gun. The male subject is said to own a gun, but it was unknown if he had the gun on him when attempting to break into the caller's apartment.
Police: Shots fired during attempted armed carjacking near Hudson
Police in Wisconsin are investigating an alleged attempted carjacking near Hudson on Sunday evening. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that shots were fired during the incident, which was reported just before 8:40 p.m. at County Highway N and U.S. Highway 12 in Hudson Township. According to police, the...
Parole hearing Tuesday for man convicted of 1992 Mpls. officer killing
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man convicted of killing a Minneapolis police officer 30 years ago may be released from prison as soon as next week.A hearing is scheduled this afternoon for Amwati Pepi Mckenzie to decide whether he should be granted supervised release.He was one of four people convicted for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf as the officer was sitting in the Pizza Shack on Lake Street.MORE: Minnesota sheriff's "Officer Down Memorial Podcast" drawing an international audienceMckenzie was 19 years old at the time of the shooting, and a gang member. He becomes eligible for parole on Nov. 23.
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
Wanted man to police: I'll hand myself in if my kids can have a good Christmas
A police appeal to find a man wanted for multiple felony warrants took a turn on Facebook when the suspect responded in the comments, and tried to negotiate his surrender in return for a good Christmas for his kids. The unusual exchange took place on the Facebook page of North...
Icy roads blamed for crash that killed Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Patrol said a 56-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed Monday night when her car left the road and crashed into a bridge. Officials said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Carola on Monday night around 10:15 p.m. She was driving west on the ramp toward Hiawatha Avenue from I-35W North when troopers said she lost control.
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
fox9.com
Analysis: Ex-Minneapolis cops rack up $26M in payouts amid surge in PTSD claims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Since the murder of George Floyd, hundreds of Minneapolis police officers have left the force while claiming post-traumatic stress disorder to seek disability benefits. At least 155 officers have received worker’s compensation settlements totaling nearly $26 million, according to a FOX 9 Investigators analysis of city...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
500-plus crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video
(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
WEAU-TV 13
Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities received a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm used in St. Croix County Sunday. According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2022, authorities received a report around 8:37 p.m. of an attempted carjacking, with a firearm used, in the area of County Highway N and US Highway 12, in Hudson Township.
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course
An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 8