Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
Rash of Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South. A 2007 Hyundai Accent with rust on the driver's side rear wheel well. Minnesota license ETL 823. This vehicle was witnessed being stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is a black female about 5'5 200 pounds in her early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, a long blue shirt, gray leggings and boots.
fox9.com
Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI
One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota
Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
No charges, case closed in August suicide and lockdown at Eden Prairie Scheels store
No charges will be filed, and the case is closed in the Aug. 22 suicide at Scheels that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and a lockdown of the Eden Prairie Center, according to a statement released Monday by the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD). The police report of the investigation compiled by [...]
School confirms juvenile found dead in Plymouth a student at Rogers H.S.
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Police said a juvenile male was found fatally shot in Plymouth on Monday evening. Officers were called to the 9700 block of 37th Place North just before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said in a press release. When they arrived, officers said...
Icy roads blamed for crash that killed Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Patrol said a 56-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed Monday night when her car left the road and crashed into a bridge. Officials said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Carola on Monday night around 10:15 p.m. She was driving west on the ramp toward Hiawatha Avenue from I-35W North when troopers said she lost control.
Police: Shots fired during attempted armed carjacking near Hudson
Police in Wisconsin are investigating an alleged attempted carjacking near Hudson on Sunday evening. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that shots were fired during the incident, which was reported just before 8:40 p.m. at County Highway N and U.S. Highway 12 in Hudson Township. According to police, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
500-plus crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video
(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Leading Prison Run Drug Ring
A Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for running a drug trafficking operation while he was in state prison. US Attorney Andrew Luger says 39-year-old Robert Maloney Junior has been given a 262-month prison sentence for his conviction on a charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. During his trial earlier this year, federal prosecutors presented evidence showing the St. Cloud man coordinated with dollars outside of prison to distribute and sell methamphetamine.
WEAU-TV 13
Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities received a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm used in St. Croix County Sunday. According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2022, authorities received a report around 8:37 p.m. of an attempted carjacking, with a firearm used, in the area of County Highway N and US Highway 12, in Hudson Township.
kduz.com
Fatal School Bus/SUV Crash in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) – A collision between a school bus and an SUV in Minnetonka on Monday left a 57-year-old Burnsville man dead. His name has not been released. The State Patrol says the crash happened on westbound Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road, just over the border from Eden Prairie, at about 4 p.m.
Minnesota Woman Indicted For Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Minneapolis woman for orchestrating a multi-million dollar accounts receivable factoring fraud scheme and a PPP loan fraud scheme. Prosecutors said that 52-year-old Khemwattie Singh was the chief executive officer of Global Medical Services, a Minnesota-based healthcare...
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
19-year-old identified as victim of fatal drive-by shooting
A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting this past weekend in Minneapolis. Connor Green, from Minneapolis, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The Minneapolis Police Department said the Saturday shooting happened in the 4700 block of Lyndale...
valleynewslive.com
Free at-home COVID tests available to Minnesotans ahead of Thanksgiving
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests are again able to receive four additional tests per household at order your...
