ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 THE LOON

Rash of Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South. A 2007 Hyundai Accent with rust on the driver's side rear wheel well. Minnesota license ETL 823. This vehicle was witnessed being stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is a black female about 5'5 200 pounds in her early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, a long blue shirt, gray leggings and boots.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KROC News

9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI

One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota

Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Icy roads blamed for crash that killed Minneapolis woman

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Patrol said a 56-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed Monday night when her car left the road and crashed into a bridge. Officials said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Carola on Monday night around 10:15 p.m. She was driving west on the ramp toward Hiawatha Avenue from I-35W North when troopers said she lost control.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

500-plus crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video

(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Leading Prison Run Drug Ring

A Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for running a drug trafficking operation while he was in state prison. US Attorney Andrew Luger says 39-year-old Robert Maloney Junior has been given a 262-month prison sentence for his conviction on a charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. During his trial earlier this year, federal prosecutors presented evidence showing the St. Cloud man coordinated with dollars outside of prison to distribute and sell methamphetamine.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities received a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm used in St. Croix County Sunday. According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2022, authorities received a report around 8:37 p.m. of an attempted carjacking, with a firearm used, in the area of County Highway N and US Highway 12, in Hudson Township.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
kduz.com

Fatal School Bus/SUV Crash in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) – A collision between a school bus and an SUV in Minnetonka on Monday left a 57-year-old Burnsville man dead. His name has not been released. The State Patrol says the crash happened on westbound Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road, just over the border from Eden Prairie, at about 4 p.m.
MINNETONKA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Woman Indicted For Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Minneapolis woman for orchestrating a multi-million dollar accounts receivable factoring fraud scheme and a PPP loan fraud scheme. Prosecutors said that 52-year-old Khemwattie Singh was the chief executive officer of Global Medical Services, a Minnesota-based healthcare...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Free at-home COVID tests available to Minnesotans ahead of Thanksgiving

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests are again able to receive four additional tests per household at order your...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy