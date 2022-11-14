Read full article on original website
weareiowa.com
Health experts break down Iowa's rise in STI cases, share resources for care
Currently, central Iowa STI resources are available at a low cost. Testing is $10 for Polk County residents, $25 for non-residents and follow-up medication is free.
weareiowa.com
Patriot Home Services of Iowa supports "A Year to Volunteer" | Paid Content
Paid Content | "A Year to Volunteer" is one of the organizations that Patriot Home Services of Iowa donates to as a percentage of the jobs they do in Central Iowa. In November AYTV stopped by Living History Farms in Urbandale to help with some needed maintenance tasks in the "1876 Town of Walnut Hill" area. Char & Phil Roos, A Year to Volunteer creators, explain how their non-profit organization works and how many projects they have had the ability to complete. Don Burkhart, Co-owner of Patriot Home Services of Iowa, has information on the how the concept of giving back to the community works when they do work at someone's home or workplace. Visit www.patriothomeservicesofiowa.com or call 515-795-7180 to get complete details.
Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance
An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
weareiowa.com
STI cases are up in Iowa — here's how local health experts are combatting the rise
DES MOINES, Iowa — Physicians are seeing a steady rise in sexually transmitted infections (STI) nationwide, with some states experiencing these issues more than others. Dr. Megan Srinivas is an infectious disease physician as well as an elected representative for the Iowa House. She has worked in-depth on studies on STIs and has seen a steady increase in cases here in Iowa after the pandemic.
Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months
A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed from a resident’s untreated urinary tract infection. Last year, the home was cited for […] The post Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Des Moines firefighters work on overnight house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews spent hours Wednesday morning putting out a fire that started overnight in the Sherman Hill neighborhood. The house fire was reported at 18th and Pleasant streets near Woodland Avenue. Flames were visible from miles away. The roof on the house is a total loss. The extent of the damage to the rest of the house is uncertain.
Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
kdsm17.com
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The...
KCRG.com
Woman in Des Moines hit-and-run continues recovery
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. A non-profit in Cedar Rapids is recovering after a fire that has impacted how it carries out its mission. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 8 hours...
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Ernst on It’s Time to Seriously Address the Fentanyl Crisis.
“He was slumped over his bed when I opened the door… I screamed. Told my wife to call 911.”. This is part of the heartbreaking story of a Des Moines father whose son had unknowingly taken a Percocet laced with fentanyl and was killed as a result. The loss his family suffered is sadly all too common in communities across the country. Last year alone, fentanyl was responsible for 83% of all opioid-related overdoses in Iowa. And now, the lethal drug has taken an unrecognizable form—disguised as candy or prescription drugs. As one man put it, people are being “deceived to death.”
Des Moines voided hundreds of parking tickets after system snafus
At least 260 parking tickets were voided by the city of Des Moines due to malfunctions of a new meter system, according to records obtained by Axios.Catch up fast: In April, DSM began modernizing its downtown street parking system with hundreds of kiosks that take multiple forms of payment and can send text alerts prior to a meter's expiration.But there have been some technical glitches that aborted some transactions between May and August.What's happening: The East Village's meter upgrades are being delayed until early next year as a result of the snafus, city traffic engineer John Davis told the city council earlier this month.State of play: The city began tracking the number of tickets it voided during the first week of June.Most of the problems with the system are resolved, Davis told us earlier this month.Of note: People who think they've been wronged by the system can challenge a ticket if they file an appeal within seven days.Most fines are $15.
Pieper Lewis Returns To Polk County Court This Week
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines teen whose murder trial made national headlines returns to court this week. Eighteen-year-old Pieper Lewis, who was granted a deferred judgment and five years probation, now faces a misdemeanor charge after removing her GPS monitor and escaping custody November 5th. Lewis could also face her original sentence of up to 20 years in prison for the murder of Zachary Brooks, the man accused of raping her. She is scheduled to appear in court this Friday.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
weareiowa.com
Urbandale police search for missing teen
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager, according to a Facebook post from the Urbandale Police Criminal Investigation Division. 15-year-old Connor Burbank voluntarily walked away from his home and hasn't returned, the post says. Burbank is 5'9" tall...
weareiowa.com
Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest to open Thursday in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco opens Thursday at 8 a.m. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location. The wholesale store will be the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
weareiowa.com
Indianola police: Missing K-9 is found
The Indianola Police Department posted on Facebook late Sunday Zeke was found. They said he is safe with his handler in Altoona.
beeherald.com
Sheriff’s office busts marijuana distributors
A pair of alleged local marijuana dealers who are believed to have conducted illegal drug operations together were apprehended last week by the Greene County sheriff’s office. The duo is allegedly responsible for distributing marijuana to more than 25 minors, according to local deputy interviews,. Lori Gannon, 61, of...
KCCI.com
Taco John's is testing a new kind of quesadilla for a limited time in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Taco John's is testing out a new kind of quesadilla in Des Moines. The restaurant chain said a new double beef and potato stacked quesadilla is now testing in select locations. "The mouth-watering quesadilla is packed with a double portion of seasoned beef, along with...
