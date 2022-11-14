Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Heat Game

Chris Paul is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns are in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat, but for the game, they could be without their All-Star point guard.

Chris Paul has missed the last two games and is listed as questionable for Monday.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) listed questionable for Monday."

Paul is averaging 9.5 points, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in ten games.

He left a game against the Philadelphia 76ers early with the injury and has not returned to the lineup since.

The Suns lost the game to the 76ers and then split the next two games without him.

They are currently 8-4 in 12 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Paul doesn't put up massive numbers anymore, but he is still arguably their most important player because he quarterbacks the offense.

Devin Booker has been sensational to start the season with averages of 26.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.

They make up one of the best backcourts in the NBA, and in the two seasons they have been teammates, the Suns have been among the elite teams in the league.

In 2021, they made a run to the NBA Finals, while in 2022, they had the best record in the league during the regular season.

As for the Heat, they come into the night off to a slow start to the season.

They have won two games in a row against the Charlotte Hornets but are currently 6-7 in their first 13 games.