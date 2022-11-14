ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

'It was more depressing than anything': Daytona's Beach Street shops clean up after Nicole

By Jesse Mendoza, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
Local business owners returned this weekend to clean up the mess standing floodwaters from Tropical Storm Nicole left inside their downtown Daytona Beach shops.

Net Works owner Jason Ionno, 45, was among many shop owners who cleaned up mud off their floors and walls, sifted and reorganized their merchandise, repaired storm damage and power washed their storefronts on Saturday morning.

“It was gross, it was like a film of mud that was just coated everywhere,” Ionno said. “I came in and I was slipping and sliding everywhere. I called all my buddies and all the employees to try to figure out a plan, come down, and start cleaning. The faster you get to it, the better it is.”

Also:Daytona Beach Shores residents clash with authorities over the safety of beachfront homes

Watch:Views of Tropical Storm Nicole's destruction along Volusia County's coast

“The last couple of months have been pretty rough. Ian was scarier than this one, mostly because I didn’t lose power this time,” he said. “When you don’t have power it’s a lot louder and darker and scarier.”

Ionno returned to the storefront for his IT Services business late Friday, once flood waters had receded enough for him to feel safe driving down Beach Street, which was still experiencing some flooding at the time.

“We actually didn’t have flooding here at like 8 o’clock Thursday morning, we checked and it was fine,” Ionno said. “Then we came back a couple of hours later and we started seeing the news that downtown was flooded, so then we couldn’t make it back here until yesterday morning and it was pretty ugly.”

Businesses up and down Beach Street flooded in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Some storefronts were completely closed Saturday morning, others like Sweet Marlay's Coffee were open for business and serving coffee concoctions to elated customers.

Other owners made repairs, cleaned surfaces, pressure washed their shop exteriors.

Most owners declined to comment for this story, but several took moments to share their personal experiences and reflect on an exhausting week filled with emotional upwellings, stress, little sleep and a lot of hard work with The News-Journal.

Ionno has operated the Net Works storefront on Beach Street since 2010, and has operated his business in the community since 2000. He does not recall flooding quite as severe as what he witnessed this week.

Fortunately businesses did not lose power during this week’s storm, making for a quicker recovery from Nicole than Ian, he said, adding that he even still had the cleaning supplies and a wealth of experience left over from Tropical Storm Ian.

“During Ian we lost power for a long time, so having water in the office without being able to clean it up and air it out made it a lot worse,” he said. “This time we had a lot more water, there was probably about 10 inches of water out on the street, but we kept power so we were able to open up quicker and clean it out.

“Honestly, it was more depressing than anything,” he said. “You spend 10 hours a day for 12 years to fix a place up, and everything is destroyed in one day”

Daytona Beach News-Journal

