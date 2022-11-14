ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The midterms show the US needs healing in more ways than one

By Dr. Marc Siegel, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxHZy_0jAKiXuH00
Greg Nash A voter is seen at a polling station in Langley High School in McLean, Va., on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Have you noticed that meanness and mockery have become a mainstay of our political process and that debate and open exchange of ideas have all but disappeared? Social media and cable news are partly responsible for stoking these flames but they have also become essential parts of our political process.

This is deeply disturbing, especially at a time when the nation is coming out of a damaging pandemic we badly need to heal from. We need kindness and compassion, but instead, we are faced with public derision.

In Georgia, both candidates have made domestic violence claims against the other. They should be discussing the issues rather than stooping to personal attacks.

In Pennsylvania, where John Fetterman won despite a stroke and a bad heart, few on the right are remarking on his courage and wishing him well going forward. Whether or not Democrats’ attacks on Fetterman’s opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz as a snake oil salesman rather than a renowned surgeon were legitimate or not, I sincerely hope Fetterman overcomes his disabilities to be a great senator and an inspiration to all with disabilities. We need to show him kindness now and wish him well.

Part of the pervading meanness in the public square right now stems from personal attacks on former President Donald Trump, as well as his reaction to them. In fact, it is possible that it is the deterioration in this level of discourse that led to several Republican midterm losses.

At a time when Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is rising as the defacto leader of the Republican party, calling him “De-Sanctimonious” was unfortunate at best. There is a reason that DeSantis has such popularity, and it is not because he mocks or minimizes his opponent. Many of his policies have been successful at keeping businesses going and schools open throughout the pandemic, and Florida cities are thriving under certain economic metrics in comparison to cities in several other states, including New York and California. In addition, his wife’s recovery from breast cancer is a story many people can relate to.

With the economy failing, the midterms should have been a time for the Republicans to gain seats in Congress. Instead, I think the divisiveness in the media and among politicians undermined this simple message that usually garners votes. Votes became monolithic statements of who you thought was good versus who you thought was evil. These self-fulfilling messages are dangerous and undermine the essence of our democracy, which favors an exchange of ideas rather than knee-jerk vilification.

When it comes to health care, this sort of my-way-or-the-highway thinking has permeated the pandemic and before that, the support or opposition to Obamacare. The days of Bill Clinton or George W. Bush attempting to build consensus to govern from the center appear to be over at least for now.

But the public needs to heal from the pandemic; it can no longer tolerate being talked down to from either side. Many in the public made their unhappiness felt prior to the elections by the rejection of superimposed public health mandates — from vaccines to masks to closures — and they made their unhappiness known during the election by voting from their heart rather than from their head or from their pocketbook, the way voters usually do.

Kindness, empathy and honest debate must take the place of dogma and mockery. We have a long way to go to get there. Consider that Trump built his wall in the right place, to prevent the flow of illegal immigrants and drug trafficking across the border into the U.S., causing untold damage to our society. But another far more dangerous wall that has been built between Democrats and Republicans needs to be torn down.

Marc Siegel, M.D., is a professor of medicine and medical director of Doctor Radio at NYU Langone Health. He is a Fox News medical correspondent and author of the new book, “COVID; the Politics of Fear and the Power of Science.”

Comments / 5

Related
Newsweek

Trump's Family Stays Quiet on Midterms as Former President Declares Victory

Former President Donald Trump claimed victory in the House on Friday while several districts have yet to finish their ballot count. Trump encouraged supporters to "stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!" in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, adding that "Pelosi is gone." At the time of the post, The New York Times reported that Republicans had secured 211 seats out of the 218 needed to have a majority in the House, with Democrat Nancy Pelosi still House Speaker.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections - live: Republicans one seat away from retaking House with slim majority

Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden’s party an additional seat.And while the GOP is projected to take the House, it will do so with a very slim majority that could make things difficult for...
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

It would be amazingly dumb for GOP to impeach Biden — so sure, go for it

At the beginning of last week, the general assumption in the Beltway chattering class was that the midterm elections would be a "red wave," leading to Republicans taking over state governments, the Senate and a healthy majority in the House of more than 20 seats. Instead, Tuesday turned out to be an anti-MAGA election. Yes, Republicans will (in all probability) end up with an extremely slim majority in the House, but only thanks to extensive gerrymandering. (Without the Republican pickups enabled by redistricting in Florida and New York, Democrats would have won easily.)
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker’s major Trump problem revealed

Former president Donald Trump reportedly plans to declare his intention to run for the United States presidency in 2024. He plans to do so Tuesday at his resort Mar-a-Largo in Florida. That’s bad news for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, according to what GOP sources told The Hill....
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

The Grim Omen From the Midterms Democrats Are Not Talking About

Joe Biden achieved the best midterm election results of a sitting Democratic President since 1998 last week, with the party flipping a Pennsylvania seat to maintain control of the Senate. The Democrats could emerge with an absolute Senate majority, if Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock beats Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid

Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...
HuffPost

Republicans Not Getting In The Way Of A Trump 2024 Run

Donald Trump is no longer president. He was impeached over his role in inciting an insurrection. He cost Republicans a majority in the Senate not once but twice, most recently in the 2022 elections. And he’s a proven turnoff for swing and suburban voters. Yet on the eve of...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground

If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
The Hill

The Hill

767K+
Followers
88K+
Post
549M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy