Gisele Bündchen Spotted on a Date With New Man After Tom Brady Divorce

By Devon Forward
 2 days ago
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After divorcing her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady, model Gisele Bündchen has seemingly returned to the dating scene.

The 42-year-old was spotted going on a date with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica on Nov. 12.

Pictures of the date, via Page Six, show Bündchen and Valente walking out of a restaurant along with the model's two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. It's Bündchen's first public date after the announcement of her divorce.

It's unclear if the two are dating or when the friendship may have turned romantic, however, Bündchen has trained with Valente and his brothers, Pedro Valente and Giu Valente, who run a self-defense jiu-jitsu school in Florida, for quite some time now.

In fact, she shared a video of herself exhibiting many different jiu-jitsu moves on Instagram in February, writing, "I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women."

Bündchen went on to specifically thank the Valente brothers for their help, saying, "Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go! 🤛🏼."

Recently, Bündchen joined Valente and his brothers for a feature shoot for DUST Magazine's 21st issue. The outlet reports the shoot took place in 2021.

The publication posted a series of black and white photos showing Bündchen and the brothers fighting in suits, while also teasing a new interview with them to be included in the magazine.

The social media account shared a quote from Bündchen: "In the end, nothing in nature is fragmented. Everything works as one. You can’t go to the body and say to stop the heart or stop the lungs...the body doesn’t lie. It always tries to communicate with you.”

