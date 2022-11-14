Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Plan gone wrong: Seahawks defense didn’t expect Buccaneers run game in Munich
Seattle’s coaches crafted a plan in scheme and personnel to defend the opposite of what happened to the defense in Germany.
Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 10 loss
The Chicago Bears (3-7) were defeated 31-30 by the Detroit Lions (3-6), where the defense blew a 14-point lead, the offense failed to mount a comeback and Cairo Santos’ missed extra point ultimately cost them. This loss isn’t nearly as fun as the one to the Miami Dolphins last...
As Justin Fields Ascends, Bears Should Prioritize Winning Over Draft Slot
Schrock: Winning more important than draft slot for Fields, Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a prevailing thought fluttering around the streets of Chicago, both real and digital, that the Bears aren't missing out on anything by losing close games to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. With...
Bears Get Another 'Education' About Officiating
The Bears had issues overcoming the opponent and also the striped shirts for a second straight game, and weren't happy.
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Flag That Erased Jack Sanborn INT Was ‘Clean Play'
Johnson: Flag that erased Sanborn INT was 'clean play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second week in a row, the Bears got burned by a bad call. After an erroneous defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson and a missed defensive pass interference committed against Chase Claypool hurt the team’s chances against the Dolphins in Week 9, the Bears were on the wrong end of an incorrect illegal hands to the face penalty called against Jaylon Johnson in Week 10’s game against the Lions. What made Johnson’s penalty even worse was that it wiped away a Jack Sanborn interception, and one play later the Lions scored a touchdown.
From Tua's Fins to Tom Brady's Bucs to the Jags, 'mid-season' grades | STATE OF FOOTBALL
In a 17-game season, it turns out, it’s impossible to do a mid-season report card. Yep, I’ve done the math. Eight games is a little under halfway. Nine is a...
Broncos lead the NFL in penalties and penalty yards
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is not off to a good start as a first-year head coach. His offense is averaging just 14.6 points per game, which ranks last in the NFL. Hackett’s unit does rank No. 1 in another area, though. Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, the Broncos have the most penalties (78) and penalty yards (650) in the league.
Taco Charlton Plans to ‘Make Plays' for Bears, Help Justin Fields Win Games
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As they search for ways to upgrade their lifeless pass-rush, the Bears turned their gaze to a former first-round pick in Taco Charlton. The Bears signed the Michigan product off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad late Monday night. The move was made official Wednesday when the 28-year-old went through his first practice with the Bears on at Halas Hall.
Washington Commanders at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Washington Commanders and Houston Texans.
FOX Sports
Bears place RB Herbert on IR because of hip injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve because of a hip injury on Tuesday, a big setback for a team leading the NFL in rushing yards. Herbert will miss at least four games. He was hurt returning a kickoff near...
NBC Sports
Hufanga cites Ryans' poise for 49ers' defensive dominance
The 49ers' defense has been one of the best in the 2022 NFL season and safety Talanoa Hufanga knows where the defense's soul comes from: DeMeco Ryans. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Hufanga explained how Ryans' demeanor permeates to the players.
Bears' Sanborn Bests Roquan Smith for 10-Tackle, Multi-Sack Game
Sanborn bests Roquan Smith for 10-tackle, multi-sack game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It took Roquan Smith 27 career games to capture a 10-tackle, multi-sack game. It took Jack Sanborn two career games. In his second NFL game last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Sanborn helped the defense tremendously...
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
Detroit Lions have the same record as the Los Angeles Rams.
Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 10 loss
TE Cole Kmet – 80.6. Trevon Wesco was Chicago’s highest-graded offensive player at 87.8. Wesco was targeted just once with no receptions, and he earned a 51.6 passing grade. But he was marked up in run blocking (85.7) and pass protection (68.3). Cole Kmet had another great game, so it’s no surprise to find him ranked among the top three. Kmet led the Bears with four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He earned strong marks across the board in passing (87.5), pass protection (72.3) and run blocking (67.2). Khalil Herbert also had a solid game with a 76.4 grade. Herbert, who had 10 carries for 57 yards, was solid in pass protection (79.0) and the run game (75.8). But he did struggle in passing (55.1) and run blocking (56.4).
Comments / 0