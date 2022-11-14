ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Flag That Erased Jack Sanborn INT Was ‘Clean Play'

Johnson: Flag that erased Sanborn INT was 'clean play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second week in a row, the Bears got burned by a bad call. After an erroneous defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson and a missed defensive pass interference committed against Chase Claypool hurt the team’s chances against the Dolphins in Week 9, the Bears were on the wrong end of an incorrect illegal hands to the face penalty called against Jaylon Johnson in Week 10’s game against the Lions. What made Johnson’s penalty even worse was that it wiped away a Jack Sanborn interception, and one play later the Lions scored a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos lead the NFL in penalties and penalty yards

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is not off to a good start as a first-year head coach. His offense is averaging just 14.6 points per game, which ranks last in the NFL. Hackett’s unit does rank No. 1 in another area, though. Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, the Broncos have the most penalties (78) and penalty yards (650) in the league.
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

Taco Charlton Plans to ‘Make Plays' for Bears, Help Justin Fields Win Games

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As they search for ways to upgrade their lifeless pass-rush, the Bears turned their gaze to a former first-round pick in Taco Charlton. The Bears signed the Michigan product off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad late Monday night. The move was made official Wednesday when the 28-year-old went through his first practice with the Bears on at Halas Hall.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Bears place RB Herbert on IR because of hip injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve because of a hip injury on Tuesday, a big setback for a team leading the NFL in rushing yards. Herbert will miss at least four games. He was hurt returning a kickoff near...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Hufanga cites Ryans' poise for 49ers' defensive dominance

The 49ers' defense has been one of the best in the 2022 NFL season and safety Talanoa Hufanga knows where the defense's soul comes from: DeMeco Ryans. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Hufanga explained how Ryans' demeanor permeates to the players.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Bears' Sanborn Bests Roquan Smith for 10-Tackle, Multi-Sack Game

Sanborn bests Roquan Smith for 10-tackle, multi-sack game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It took Roquan Smith 27 career games to capture a 10-tackle, multi-sack game. It took Jack Sanborn two career games. In his second NFL game last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Sanborn helped the defense tremendously...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 10 loss

TE Cole Kmet – 80.6. Trevon Wesco was Chicago’s highest-graded offensive player at 87.8. Wesco was targeted just once with no receptions, and he earned a 51.6 passing grade. But he was marked up in run blocking (85.7) and pass protection (68.3). Cole Kmet had another great game, so it’s no surprise to find him ranked among the top three. Kmet led the Bears with four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He earned strong marks across the board in passing (87.5), pass protection (72.3) and run blocking (67.2). Khalil Herbert also had a solid game with a 76.4 grade. Herbert, who had 10 carries for 57 yards, was solid in pass protection (79.0) and the run game (75.8). But he did struggle in passing (55.1) and run blocking (56.4).
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy