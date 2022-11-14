Governor Kathy Hochul announced new laws that will strengthen protections and support for veterans and their families. The Governor has signed eight pieces of legislation, underscoring the administration's commitment to supporting American service members who have risked their lives to defend the nation. In addition, Governor Hochul issued this proclamation and directed that 17 state landmarks be illuminated green this evening as part of Operation Green Light, which began in New York State and has spread throughout the country to recognize veterans and service members from all eras of military service.

2 DAYS AGO