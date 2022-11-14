Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
NY’s new concealed carry law back in full effect – for now
The New York State Court of Appeals A panel of three judges at the 2nd Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled to reinstate the sections of the law that were blocked by a federal judge last week. [ more › ]
NY Attorney General's office to crack down on online sellers shipping ammunition to the state
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office would be cracking down on online ammunition sellers that are shipping ammunition to residents of New York. These sellers are not keeping records of these sales, according to her office. A total of 39 ammunition...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces New Laws to Strengthen Protections and Support for Veterans and Their Families
Governor Kathy Hochul announced new laws that will strengthen protections and support for veterans and their families. The Governor has signed eight pieces of legislation, underscoring the administration's commitment to supporting American service members who have risked their lives to defend the nation. In addition, Governor Hochul issued this proclamation and directed that 17 state landmarks be illuminated green this evening as part of Operation Green Light, which began in New York State and has spread throughout the country to recognize veterans and service members from all eras of military service.
Cannabis Dispensaries In New York State Just Got Hit With Major Delay
If you were looking forward to legal marijuana dispensaries opening soon in New York State, there has been a major setback. Certain regions have been barred from receiving licenses due to a lawsuit. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, a judge blocked 63 licenses from being awarded around the state. Almost...
Central NY Pot Shop Licenses on Hold
Licensing for legal recreational marijuana shops in parts of New York State is on hold following a ruling by a federal judge. U.S. District Court Judge Gary Sharpe Thursday issued a preliminary injunction in Federal Court in Albany, temporarily blocking New York from issuing recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in Brooklyn, Central New York, Western New York, the mid-Hudson Valley and the Finger Lakes while a legal challenge to the state’s selection process is being considered.
Gotham Gazette
There's a Lot of Finger-Pointing Around New York Redistricting; What Actually Happened?
Democrats in New York are stinging from a rough 2022 election showing in which they lost several congressional seats to Republicans, potentially costing the party control of the U.S. House of Representatives. As they assign blame, many have pointed to a tumultuous redistricting precipitated by a broken state process, state legislative leaders who overreached in trying to draw overly partisan lines, a Court of Appeals that ruled in favor of Republicans, and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose political machinations laid the foundations for that chaos to unfold.
WNYT
State Republicans, Democrats call for action on expiring gas tax break
New Yorkers could start paying more for gas in the new year, but there are growing calls to keep that from happening. People have been saving 16¢ per gallon because part of the state’s gas tax is suspended. However, that tax break will expire at the end of this year.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Startling: Poacher With a Crossbow Caught in Ulster County
Hunting season is in full swing in New York, but not everyone is playing by the rules. A sneaky poacher in Ulster County was recently snared on an illegal outing, and how they were caught was something straight out of a movie. Legal Hunting Season in New York State. Deer...
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern border
WATERTOWN, NY – We know human smuggling is a 24/7 event at our southern border, but we may not realize it is happening at our northern border as well. This week, Border Patrol agents in upstate New York thwarted an attempt at our border with Canada.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency for WNY
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
What Does New York’s Recent Changes to Gun Laws Mean For Your Hunting Season?
Recent changes to New York's gun laws have a lot of hunters confused about the rules this hunting season, so the Department of Environmental Conservation has answers to many of your hunting questions. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released a list of frequently asked questions for hunting...
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
Shiroff adds to lead over Mannion in NY Senate race as count hits a crucial point
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Shiroff has increased her lead over incumbent John Mannion in their New York Senate race in a count that remains too close to call entering a critical stretch. Counting at the Board of Elections in Oswego County and Onondaga County will continue on Wednesday morning.
NBC New York
NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults
You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
Mini Motorist Unfazed During Viral Traffic Stop in Upstate NY
Shoutout to a couple of New York State Police officers who took some time out of their busy day to assist a young motorist, stranded on the side of the road in Upstate New York. What do you think they stopped him for?. There isn't a lot of context to...
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
cnycentral.com
Vote 2022: close race continues in New York's 22nd congressional district
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams' campaign says he's confident he'll be the one to represent Central New York in Congress, confirming to CNY Central that he's already in Washington D.C. this week to attend freshman lawmaker orientation. Williams' campaign says the final vote counts with reinforce his win....
Comments / 1