Hudson Valley Post

New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New Laws to Strengthen Protections and Support for Veterans and Their Families

Governor Kathy Hochul announced new laws that will strengthen protections and support for veterans and their families. The Governor has signed eight pieces of legislation, underscoring the administration's commitment to supporting American service members who have risked their lives to defend the nation. In addition, Governor Hochul issued this proclamation and directed that 17 state landmarks be illuminated green this evening as part of Operation Green Light, which began in New York State and has spread throughout the country to recognize veterans and service members from all eras of military service.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Central NY Pot Shop Licenses on Hold

Licensing for legal recreational marijuana shops in parts of New York State is on hold following a ruling by a federal judge. U.S. District Court Judge Gary Sharpe Thursday issued a preliminary injunction in Federal Court in Albany, temporarily blocking New York from issuing recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in Brooklyn, Central New York, Western New York, the mid-Hudson Valley and the Finger Lakes while a legal challenge to the state’s selection process is being considered.
MICHIGAN STATE
Gotham Gazette

There's a Lot of Finger-Pointing Around New York Redistricting; What Actually Happened?

Democrats in New York are stinging from a rough 2022 election showing in which they lost several congressional seats to Republicans, potentially costing the party control of the U.S. House of Representatives. As they assign blame, many have pointed to a tumultuous redistricting precipitated by a broken state process, state legislative leaders who overreached in trying to draw overly partisan lines, a Court of Appeals that ruled in favor of Republicans, and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose political machinations laid the foundations for that chaos to unfold.
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

State Republicans, Democrats call for action on expiring gas tax break

New Yorkers could start paying more for gas in the new year, but there are growing calls to keep that from happening. People have been saving 16¢ per gallon because part of the state’s gas tax is suspended. However, that tax break will expire at the end of this year.
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY
NBC New York

NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults

You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE

