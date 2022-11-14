Ball State vs. Ohio football: Can the Cardinals become bowl eligible against MAC East leader?

Ohio at Ball State, 7 p.m., Tuesday; TV: ESPN2

Ohio is a 3.5-point favorite; O/U 50.5

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Mid-American Conference championship is out of the picture, but Ball State (5-5, 3-3 MAC) still has a shot to become bowl eligible in its final two games of the regular season.

Ball State, following a 28-21 loss at Toledo, returns to Scheumann Stadium Tuesday for the final time this season for a game against MAC East leader Ohio (7-3, 5-1 MAC).

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

How will the Cardinals respond? Can they improve on their passing game and limit an efficient Bobcats' offense?

Here are five things to watch:

Can Ball State improve its passing game?

Ball State's passing game has struggled in recent weeks, which culminated in a season-low 94-yard game against Toledo. In that loss, the Cardinals averaged 2.7 yards per attempt and 7.2 yards per completion.

Being a former quarterback himself, head coach Mike Neu said it's easy for people to point the fingers at redshirt junior quarterback John Paddock, who's averaged 156.6 passing yards per game in his previous five outings. "He's going to take all the blame," Neu said. But, during practice on Friday, Ball State was focused on receiver releases and throwing into tight coverages.

With Paddock under center for nearly every throw, Ball State receivers went one-on-one with the defensive backs. They tried to get open on releases while wide receiver coach Marcus Knight hit them with a pad as they came off the top of their routes.

"You're going to have people on you, that's college football," Neu said. "You're not going to just be running free, that's just part of it. But making those 50-50 catches and there's enough to go around for all guys that got to improve."

Neu said it's imperative for Ball State's receivers to play physical and win some of their matchups. Looking at the tape, Neu said that's one of the differences between some of the best teams in the MAC and the Cardinals right now. Will Paddock be able to get the ball in the hands of the Cardinals' pass-catchers this week?

Will the Cardinals be able to limit Kurtis Rourke, Ohio's offense?

Once again, Ball State will play a dynamic quarterback.

Redshirt junior quarterback Kurtis Rourke, younger brother of former quarterback Nathan Rourke, who combined for 258 yards (131 passing, 127 rushing) when the Cardinals last played the Bobcats in 2019, is now leading Ohio. Rourke is an incredibly efficient quarterback who can also do damage in the running game.

This season, Rourke's completed 68.8% (232-for-337) of his passes, recording 3,087 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also has 237 net running yards and four rushing touchdowns in 69 carries.

"He's a very efficient passer, I think he's a very efficient quarterback who runs their offense well," junior linebacker Clayton Coll said.

Rourke has thrown for over 200 passing yards in all but one game this season (164 against Penn State) and has surpassed 300 yards six times, 400 yards twice and 500 yards (537 against Fordham) once. Ball State is going to have to limit his production if it wants to earn its sixth victory of the season.

Checking on Ball State's injuries

Ball State had several players miss Friday's practice, but offensive lineman Joseph Boggs and Jaylen Turner, both redshirt juniors, were full participants. Boggs missed the game at Toledo and Turner left with an injury.

Redshirt junior linebacker Cole Pearce, however, was a non-participant, though Neu is confident he'll give everything he can to play Tuesday. Coming down the steps at practice, Neu said Pearce told him "I'm going, I'm figuring out a way (to play)."

Pearce has been one of the most effective players defensively for the Cardinals this season. He's second on the team with 81 tackles and leads the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks to go along with three pass breakups and one interception.

If Pearce, who could be a game-time decision, is unable to go, redshirt freshmen Joey Stemler (eight tackles) and Jack Beebe (one tackle) are listed as backups on the Cardinals' depth chart.

How will Ball State respond after a tough loss?

Ball State's 28-21 loss at Toledo had the same feel as its 30-29 defeat at Northern Illinois last season.

Both games were the 10th contest of the season for the Cardinals and both dashed any hopes of a MAC Championship bid. Last season, Ball State responded by losing 37-17 at home against Central Michigan before clinching bowl eligibility in a 20-3 victory against Buffalo the following week.

Ohio is playing for their shot to make the MAC Championship, but Coll said he doesn't want history to repeat itself and have to wait until the last game of the season at rival Miami (Ohio) to clinch bowl eligibility.

"I'll be honest and say we probably didn't handle that NIU loss the right way because we came in here and let a Central (Michigan) team come in here and really give it to us," Coll said. "... but this is a different team, a different mindset. ... Let's just go out there and be us, let's turn this week around and let's go out there and have a great night on senior night and let's not leave it to a Tuesday night in Miami (Ohio) to get bowl eligibility."

How much is bowl eligibility a focus?

The MAC Championship is out of play. Ball State sits one win away from bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season. How much is that the focus heading into the final two weeks of the regular season?

"We discussed it this morning just to make sure all 110 guys who are in the meeting room here know exactly what lies ahead," Neu said. "But, in saying that, that's the long-term goal right now. The goal is to go 1-0 this week, so we can't lose sight of that. ... They know exactly what's out there, but our focus is on Ohio coming in here because it's obviously a great football team and we've got to have a great week."

If Ball State beats Ohio, it can be the first team to reach three straight bowl games in program history. Resetting after a loss like the one at Toledo can be difficult, but Neu said he felt confident in the attitude among his players following last week's loss.

Neu said he sat in on a leadership council meeting and "couldn't ask for a better group of guys that get it, know it, (and) make sure they're doing their part that the energy, the effort, the attitude and all that stuff is where it needs to be."

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @rgeneraljr.