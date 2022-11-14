ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ball State vs. Ohio football: Can the Cardinals become bowl eligible against MAC East leader?

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrwRK_0jAKiDUz00
  • Ohio at Ball State, 7 p.m., Tuesday; TV: ESPN2
  • Ohio is a 3.5-point favorite; O/U 50.5

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Mid-American Conference championship is out of the picture, but Ball State (5-5, 3-3 MAC) still has a shot to become bowl eligible in its final two games of the regular season.

Ball State, following a 28-21 loss at Toledo, returns to Scheumann Stadium Tuesday for the final time this season for a game against MAC East leader Ohio (7-3, 5-1 MAC).

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

How will the Cardinals respond? Can they improve on their passing game and limit an efficient Bobcats' offense?

Here are five things to watch:

Can Ball State improve its passing game?

Ball State's passing game has struggled in recent weeks, which culminated in a season-low 94-yard game against Toledo. In that loss, the Cardinals averaged 2.7 yards per attempt and 7.2 yards per completion.

Being a former quarterback himself, head coach Mike Neu said it's easy for people to point the fingers at redshirt junior quarterback John Paddock, who's averaged 156.6 passing yards per game in his previous five outings. "He's going to take all the blame," Neu said. But, during practice on Friday, Ball State was focused on receiver releases and throwing into tight coverages.

With Paddock under center for nearly every throw, Ball State receivers went one-on-one with the defensive backs. They tried to get open on releases while wide receiver coach Marcus Knight hit them with a pad as they came off the top of their routes.

"You're going to have people on you, that's college football," Neu said. "You're not going to just be running free, that's just part of it. But making those 50-50 catches and there's enough to go around for all guys that got to improve."

Neu said it's imperative for Ball State's receivers to play physical and win some of their matchups. Looking at the tape, Neu said that's one of the differences between some of the best teams in the MAC and the Cardinals right now. Will Paddock be able to get the ball in the hands of the Cardinals' pass-catchers this week?

Will the Cardinals be able to limit Kurtis Rourke, Ohio's offense?

Once again, Ball State will play a dynamic quarterback.

Redshirt junior quarterback Kurtis Rourke, younger brother of former quarterback Nathan Rourke, who combined for 258 yards (131 passing, 127 rushing) when the Cardinals last played the Bobcats in 2019, is now leading Ohio. Rourke is an incredibly efficient quarterback who can also do damage in the running game.

This season, Rourke's completed 68.8% (232-for-337) of his passes, recording 3,087 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also has 237 net running yards and four rushing touchdowns in 69 carries.

"He's a very efficient passer, I think he's a very efficient quarterback who runs their offense well," junior linebacker Clayton Coll said.

Rourke has thrown for over 200 passing yards in all but one game this season (164 against Penn State) and has surpassed 300 yards six times, 400 yards twice and 500 yards (537 against Fordham) once. Ball State is going to have to limit his production if it wants to earn its sixth victory of the season.

Checking on Ball State's injuries

Ball State had several players miss Friday's practice, but offensive lineman Joseph Boggs and Jaylen Turner, both redshirt juniors, were full participants. Boggs missed the game at Toledo and Turner left with an injury.

Redshirt junior linebacker Cole Pearce, however, was a non-participant, though Neu is confident he'll give everything he can to play Tuesday. Coming down the steps at practice, Neu said Pearce told him "I'm going, I'm figuring out a way (to play)."

Pearce has been one of the most effective players defensively for the Cardinals this season. He's second on the team with 81 tackles and leads the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks to go along with three pass breakups and one interception.

If Pearce, who could be a game-time decision, is unable to go, redshirt freshmen Joey Stemler (eight tackles) and Jack Beebe (one tackle) are listed as backups on the Cardinals' depth chart.

How will Ball State respond after a tough loss?

Ball State's 28-21 loss at Toledo had the same feel as its 30-29 defeat at Northern Illinois last season.

Both games were the 10th contest of the season for the Cardinals and both dashed any hopes of a MAC Championship bid. Last season, Ball State responded by losing 37-17 at home against Central Michigan before clinching bowl eligibility in a 20-3 victory against Buffalo the following week.

Ohio is playing for their shot to make the MAC Championship, but Coll said he doesn't want history to repeat itself and have to wait until the last game of the season at rival Miami (Ohio) to clinch bowl eligibility.

"I'll be honest and say we probably didn't handle that NIU loss the right way because we came in here and let a Central (Michigan) team come in here and really give it to us," Coll said. "... but this is a different team, a different mindset. ... Let's just go out there and be us, let's turn this week around and let's go out there and have a great night on senior night and let's not leave it to a Tuesday night in Miami (Ohio) to get bowl eligibility."

How much is bowl eligibility a focus?

The MAC Championship is out of play. Ball State sits one win away from bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season. How much is that the focus heading into the final two weeks of the regular season?

"We discussed it this morning just to make sure all 110 guys who are in the meeting room here know exactly what lies ahead," Neu said. "But, in saying that, that's the long-term goal right now. The goal is to go 1-0 this week, so we can't lose sight of that. ... They know exactly what's out there, but our focus is on Ohio coming in here because it's obviously a great football team and we've got to have a great week."

If Ball State beats Ohio, it can be the first team to reach three straight bowl games in program history. Resetting after a loss like the one at Toledo can be difficult, but Neu said he felt confident in the attitude among his players following last week's loss.

Neu said he sat in on a leadership council meeting and "couldn't ask for a better group of guys that get it, know it, (and) make sure they're doing their part that the energy, the effort, the attitude and all that stuff is where it needs to be."

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @rgeneraljr.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State

Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter Said His Official Visit to Ohio State “Set The Standard” for The Rest of His Recruitment

One of the most important recruiting visitors Ohio State hosted at Ohio Stadium on Saturday was Tennessee 2023 linebacker Arion Carter. The Buckeyes would love to pair the fast-rising four-star prospect with Arvell Reese to complete their linebacker recruiting for the current cycle, and after Carter made an official visit to Columbus last weekend, OSU has given itself a chance to land the heavily sought-after defensive prospect.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland.com

What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan: How the 2021 Wolverines owned the Buckeyes defense - and what OSU can do about it - Film Review

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In last year’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game, the Wolverines were able to dominate Ohio State with their offensive line and run game. Hassan Haskins had 28 carries for 169 yards and averaged 6 yards per rush. As a team, the Wolverines rushed 41 times for 297 yards, and averaged 7.2 yards per rush. That attack kept the explosive Buckeye offense off the field by using four basic run schemes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Marvin Harrison Jr. leads Power 5 WRs in multiple single-coverage stats

Ohio State has always had an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, including Marvin Harrison Jr., this season has 60 catches for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. According to PFF College, he is the best in the country against single coverage highlighted here:. 658 yards. 11 touchdowns. 32...
COLUMBUS, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Springfield, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Tecumseh High School basketball team will have a game with Emmanuel Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.  House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
KOKOMO, IN
WHIZ

Prosperity Emerged from Zanesville Upbringing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The funeral for a prominent African-American businessman and corporate leader was held today at the Wings of Hope Tabernacle on Lee Street. Eric Peterson was born here in 1952 before earning a Business degree at Ohio University, achieving certificates at Northwestern, Stanford and Harvard Universities, then inspiring his children and everyone he would go on to meet.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Star Press

The Star Press

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy