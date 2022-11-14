ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Bicycle tracks in snow lead to Muncie man's arrest in store robbery

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — Bicycle tracks in the snow led to a Muncie man's arrest in connection with a holdup at a southside tobacco shop.

Robert Phillip Benavides, 40, was preliminarily charged with robbery, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

City police were called shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Smoke Shop, 101 W. Memorial Drive.

A clerk reported a masked man entered the store, demanded all of the money in a cash register and then tried to spray her with pepper spray, but missed.

The bandit then fled, apparently without cash but with an estimated $31 worth of merchandize taken from the store.

Police said Benavides was arrested after investigators followed bicycle tracks in the snow to a home in the 1700 block of South Mulberry Street.

A witness would later tell officers Benavides had indicated he was going to the tobacco shop, and later returned with items that matched those stolen from the store, including butane fluid and a Faygo orange drink.

An investigator said Benavides' clothing also matched those of the robber. The Muncie man — who continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday — denied having been at the store.

According to court records, Benavides' record includes convictions for armed robbery, burglary, criminal confinement and theft.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

