ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Lizzo, Paramore to perform at Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena. Here's where to get tickets

By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8udm_0jAKiBjX00

Attention, Lizzo fans: the singer and rapper who is no stranger to the desert is set to perform on June 2 at Acrisure Arena.

Lizzo is currently on tour promoting her album "Special," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Atlanta rapper Latto is also scheduled to appear.

The singer's third album "Cuz I Love You" was well-received by critics and fans after the commercial success of the singles "Juice" and "Tempo." The album debuted in April 2019 at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and remained in the Top 10 for 15 weeks.

Lizzo performed in 2019 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Her Weekend 1 performance was plagued by technical issues. During Weekend 2, Lizzo made it almost through the entire set when there was some sort of glitch halfway through related to the ear piece she was using.

She stopped the song, said something to the effect of "Oh, hell no! I'm not letting this happen again." And she continued the song using just her voice, her DJ's voice and the overflowing Mojave tent crowd to fill in the rest. It turned into a fun singalong.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lizzo joined Elton John during his iHeart Living Room Concert for America, a musical event to raise funds for first responders during the coronavirus pandemic, and she talked about the importance of social distancing from Palm Springs. Lizzo did not say where or why she was in Palm Springs.

Lizzo appeared as a surprise guest during the second weekend of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival during Harry Styles' headlining set. She and Styles sang Gloria Gaynor’s classic 1978 disco anthem "I Will Survive" and the One Direction megahit “What Makes You Beautiful” while donning matching furry coats.

In September, Lizzo received an Emmy Award for her Amazon series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," which chronicled Lizzo's search for backup dancers to join her world tour.

Lizzo also used the moment to highlight the importance of on-screen representation.

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media … someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me," she said. "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I'd be like 'You're going to see that person but (expletive), it's going to have to be you.' "

Later that month, Lizzo — who’s also a classically trained flautist — played a crystal flute gifted to President James Madison in 1813 during a concert in Washington, D.C. The opportunity came via the Library of Congress, which houses the precious flute and agreed to let Lizzo play it at her show.

The rock band Paramore is also performing on July 15 at Acrisure Arena with special guest Foals. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at ticketmaster.com. The band has sold over 7 million albums since its inception in 2004.

Acrisure Arena will be the home of American Hockey League team the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Ground broke on the Thousand Palms facility in June 2021 with a price tag of $250 to $300 million. In August, the concrete was poured to form the main ice rink, and a ceremonial first seat was installed.

The 10,000-seat arena can be opened to 11,000 seats for concerts.

This report includes previous reporting by USA TODAY and Desert Sun staff

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Louder

Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves

Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise. Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.
NME

Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”

Stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved. The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.
NME

Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
Deadline

Bruce Springsteen Dances In The Dark With ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover

The Boss is heading to 30 Rock. Bruce Springsteen is taking over NBC’s The Tonight Show with several performances over the space of a week. Promoting his new album, Only the Strong Survive, Springsteen will appear as a guest on the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show on Monday, November 14. He will debut four songs between November 14-16, with a final performance airing on the show’s Thanksgiving episode November 24.  It marks the first time that the Born to Run rocker will be a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has appeared twice before, including in 2020. It comes as he prepares...
Loudwire

Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle

Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle. You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which...
American Songwriter

James to Release Double Album, Celebrate 40 Years with Tour

James, the Britpop alt-rockers of ’90s cult fame, are setting 40 years of classics to a new tune. Recorded with Orca 22, a 22-piece orchestra, and backed by a gospel choir, the upcoming double album will feature new versions of James’ greatest hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts from across their four decade-long career.
The Boot

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Acoustic Tour

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will embark on a very special co-headlining tour this May. The two country talents are teaming up for nine acoustic performances, beginning with a stop at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center as a part of their ongoing Millennium Stage Series. The pair will stop at cities across the U.S., including Boston, NYC and Philadelphia before wrapping up with a set at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.
MAINE STATE
Pitchfork

The Blessed Madonna Shares First New Song in 5 Years: Listen

The Blessed Madonna has shared a new track titled “Serotonin Moonbeams.” It’s Marea Stamper’s first original material in five years and her debut single for new label home Warner. Check out the track, which features Uffie, below. In a press release, Stamper shared a statement about...
Audacy

The many musical ambitions of Charles Manson: Listen now

In 1969, Manson moved from L.A. to S.F. where he found himself in the company of artists like Neil Young, The Mamas and the Papas, and The Beach Boys, and was well on his way to becoming the next breakout star before literally all hell broke loose.
American Songwriter

Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit

A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause. Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Music: A Broken Kurt Cobain Guitar Sold for Nearly Half a Million Dollars.

A smashed Kurt Cobain guitar sold for nearly half a million dollars. Nickelback Headed For Canadian HOF Induction In March. Much-maligned rock group Nickelback is headed to the hall of fame. The Canadian Hall of Fame, that is. “Returning home to Alberta, where everything started for us, is truly a full circle milestone moment for the band,” says lead singer Chad Kroeger. “We take so much pride in our Canadian roots and are extremely humbled by this honor.”
Pitchfork

Blur to Headline London’s Wembley Stadium With July 2023 Concert

Blur will return to the stage for a headline show at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8, 2023. Watch a trailer for the show below. “We really love playing these songs and thought it's about time we did it again,” said Damon Albarn in a press release. Jockstrap, Slowthai, and Self Esteem will support the show.
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy