New York Jets vs. New England Patriots odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The New York Jets and New England Patriots play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Patriots are a 3.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Patriots are -175 on the moneyline in the game.

The Jets are +150.

The over/under for the game is set at 39 points.

NFL Week 11 odds :

Both of these teams are coming off bye weeks in NFL Week 10.

NFL Week 11 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEBKd_0jAKi93K00

The Patriots beat the Jets in NFL Week 8, 22-17.

The NFL Week 11 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

How to watch: NFL Week 11 schedule, television information

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New York Jets vs. New England Patriots odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total

