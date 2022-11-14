ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to 15 victims believed to be LA County Sheriff's recruits injured in Whittier crash, driver detained

Several people have been injured when a vehicle hit a group of runners near a sheriff's training academy in the Whittier area. The motorist has been taken into custody.Investigators said about 10-15 people were injured, believed to be Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits.The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street.Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene, and transported the injured for hospital treatment, many of them reportedly in critical condition."The hardest part is finding each victim," said Ret. Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department to CBSLA Wednesday morning. "There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorize the victims." Godinez added red tarps are for those that need to get to the hospital first. "First responders will start to reach out to hospitals to start diverting the victims to each victim to different hospitals," said Godinez. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation. 
Rapper Blueface arrested on attempted murder charges in Las Vegas

Los Angeles rapper Blueface has been arrested on attempted murder charges, police said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers took the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, into custody outside of a Las Vegas business on Tuesday, police said in a statement. Porter was charged with attempted murder...
Suspect surrenders to police after brief pursuit near San Dimas

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a suspect wanted for a vehicle code violation near San Dimas. According to authorities, the driver's tags were expired. The driver led police on a chase through two highways, CA-57 and the I-10 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets. He later surrendered...
$2M Claim Made Against Anne Heche's Estate by Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Crash

A creditor's claim has been filed against Anne Heche's estate related to the actress's fatal crash into a one-story home in Los Angeles in August A creditor's claim has been filed against Anne Heche's estate by a woman whose home was destroyed in the actress's fatal Aug. 5 crash. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Lynne Mishele's attorneys filed documents in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Nov. 9, requesting "at least $2 million" in damages for "negligence," "infliction of emotional distress" and "trespass." Per the filing, Michele —...
Memorial, procession held honoring El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry

A memorial service, including a solemn procession of law enforcement officers, was held Monday for El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry, who died last month of cancer at age 45. Law enforcement from across the Southland gathered Monday morning for the procession from the El Monte Civic Center to...
