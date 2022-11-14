ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Better watch out! These Greater Cincinnati holiday pop-up bars are coming to town

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Gorilla Cinema is offering Greater Cincinnatians four one-of-a-kind experiences.

Four holiday pop-up bars will be staged around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky until Dec. 31. The bars will provide patrons with an immersive experience, complete with specialty drinks and Christmas displays.

What better way to enjoy the spirit of the season than by sipping on a festive yuletide cocktail in a North Pole-inspired tavern? You may even leave with a present from a life-size Advent Calendar.

Here's a look at the holiday pop-up bars coming to town this season.

Miracle at The Overlook Lodge

Located at the Overlook Lodge in Pleasant Ridge, Cincinnati's longest-running and most immersive Christmas bar returns for its sixth iteration. This ticketed one-hour experience includes a welcome shot, two themed cocktails (glassware available for purchase,) a holiday clip show and festive décor.

Tables are available to seat parties of two, four, six and eight, and single seating is also available at the bar. Only people ages 21 and older are allowed.

Tickets are now available for Nov. 18 to Dec. 24.

Holiday season:The holiday tree arrives at Fountain Square this weekend. Here's when to see it lit up 🎄

Sippin’ Santa at Tiki Tiki Bang Bang

Located at 965 E. McMillan St., this tropical holiday pop-up getaway is open for walk-ins starting Nov. 23. This bar will feature a brand new holiday cocktail menu with glassware available for purchase, including a limited edition Gorilla Cinema tiki mug. Customers can also purchase the mug and a discovery rum club passport as a set for $60.

Only ages 21 and older are allowed. Sippin' Santa is closed on Mondays.

Pennifold’s Pub Holiday Magic at Findlay Market

This "Harry Potter" pop-up bar, Located at 1834 Race St. is getting a seasonal makeover. Through the holiday season, this bar will be transformed into a wizarding world filled with snow-spitting dragons and all the holiday trimmings. Reservations are recommended and provide customers with a guaranteed table and a one-hour experience.

Tickets are now available for Nov. 11 to Dec. 31.

Entertainment:Ohio native Beverly D'Angelo on enduring popularity of 'Christmas Vacation'

Winter WonderYard at Covington Yard

Located at 401 Greenup St., this pop-up bar has all the whimsey of the holidays. Marvel at the 20-footChristmas keg tree, themed holiday container lounges, a life-size Advent Calendar with real presents, heated and covered seating and a new holiday menu including hot chocolate flights and over 20,000-holiday lights.

Winter WonderYard, which launched on Nov. 4, is closed on Mondays.

