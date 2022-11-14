ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

What contributions will Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor add to Memphis basketball program?

By Ray Padilla, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqW85_0jAKhuyf00

Welcome back to the Memphis Sports newsletter. It’s Ray Padilla, bringing you the latest sports news.

After taking an unofficial visit to the University of Memphis last week, Mikey Williams, the young celebrity with a huge social media following, committed to Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

His teammate, JJ Taylor, also pledged to play the 2023-24 season in Memphis.

Our Jason Munz researched the duo extensively — asking those who’ve coached, covered and scouted them what we can expect from the two when they arrive in Memphis.

Besides more of a spotlight and increased amount of brand awareness, what do Williams and Taylor bring to the table for the Tigers? Will their contributions help with the success of the program?

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Tigers rally late but come up short in loss to Billikens

ST. LOUIS — They were good in spurts. They just weren’t good enough to beat a tough and experienced Saint Louis team, on the road. Down 14 with under four minutes to play, the Memphis Tigers put together a 14 to 2 run to draw within two at 86-84. The Tigers wouldn’t score again with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph’s family coping with death through Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A year after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down, the city of Memphis will remember his life with charitable acts of service. Carlisa Brown, the rapper’s sister, says it has been a difficult year. “We all have our days. Coming from the most terrible day in our lives, we are all just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Arlington HS football player killed in Virginia shooting

BREAKING: Arlington Community Schools has confirmed that one of the victims in this shooting, Devin Chandler, was a former football player at Arlington High School outside Memphis. We’re heartbroken to learn about the death of a former Arlington High student and football player, Devin Chandler. He was tragically killed in the shooting last night at […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
actionnews5.com

Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Change is the one constant in life. And Action News 5 learned exclusively on Tuesday that change is coming to one of the most legendary businesses on Beale Street. The world-famous Silky O’Sullivan’s is being sold, after being owned by the same family for half a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

GloRilla nominated for GRAMMY Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nominations for the 2023 GRAMMYs were announced Tuesday morning. Memphis rapper Gloria “Glo’Rilla’’ Woods is nominated for the GRAMMY’s Best Rap Performance with her hit song, F.N.F (Let’s Go). The awards will take place on Feb. 5, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Local sneakerheads share their love for shoes at SneakFest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands upon thousands of sneakers under one roof — a footwear lover’s dream, right in the heart of the city. On Saturday, Action News 5 Photojournalist Daren Baldwin took a walk through SneakFest at the FedExForum, an annual sneaker convention where enthusiasts can buy, sell, and express their love for foot fashion.
MEMPHIS, TN
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try

While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cold temperatures continue across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Tuesday!. Bundle up and watch out for patchy fog. It’s a cloudy and chilly start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon will remain chilly in the 40s. Rain chance: 10 mph. Winds: 10 mph. LOOKING AHEAD: Below average temperatures through the end of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First Dolph Day of Service to take place Nov. 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, the city of Memphis will honor the life and legacy of late rapper Young Dolph by giving back to the community.  The artist’s non-profit organization, the IdaMae Family Foundation, is teaming up with The Confess Project of America to provide charitable acts of service to his hometown. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mothers want answers after woman involved in fight at Memphis high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis mothers want answers after a fight broke out at a high school, and they say the mother of one of the teenagers also got involved in the brawl. Memphis-Shelby County Schools told us Wednesday there’s an investigation following a fight that broke out in the halls of Hamilton High. According to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy