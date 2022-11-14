What contributions will Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor add to Memphis basketball program?

Welcome back to the Memphis Sports newsletter. It’s Ray Padilla, bringing you the latest sports news.

After taking an unofficial visit to the University of Memphis last week, Mikey Williams, the young celebrity with a huge social media following, committed to Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

His teammate, JJ Taylor, also pledged to play the 2023-24 season in Memphis.

Our Jason Munz researched the duo extensively — asking those who’ve coached, covered and scouted them what we can expect from the two when they arrive in Memphis.

Besides more of a spotlight and increased amount of brand awareness, what do Williams and Taylor bring to the table for the Tigers? Will their contributions help with the success of the program?