Lincoln County, SD

Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
A Centerville man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer, according to Tony Mangan, spokesperson for the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The SUV started on fire. Jerry Null, the 69-year-old SUV driver, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Mangan said.

Both occupants of the semi-truck were not injured. A 44-year-old man, of Chaparral, New Mexico, was the driver. His passenger was a 35-year-old man, of El Paso, Texas, Mangan said.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, Mangan said.

