ESPN

Will Ronaldo comments help him, Man United break ties? Plus: Juventus show form; Man City drop points

This was the final weekend before European soccer goes on hold until after the World Cup, and it certainly delivered plenty for us to talk and think about over the coming weeks. There were big wins for Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. There were concerns for Man City and Milan to dissect during the break, too, but the biggest event of all was arguably Sunday night's seismic remarks by Cristiano Ronaldo about his unhappiness at Manchester United.
ESPN

France's Christopher Nkunku out of World Cup with injury

France striker Christopher Nkunku will miss the 2022 World Cup after suffering an injury in training on Tuesday, the French federation have confirmed. The RB Leipzig star suffered a sprain of his left knee and won't be able to return to take part as France look to defend their title in Qatar. The reigning World Cup holders on Tuesday confirmed Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani had been called up as a replacement.
The Associated Press

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
BBC

C﻿arvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s

Liverpool attacking midfielder F﻿abio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. T﻿he 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
BBC

Gary Cahill: Former England and Chelsea defender retires aged 36

Former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has retired aged 36. Cahill won eight major honours during his seven years at Stamford Bridge, including two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League. He began his career at Aston Villa and also had permanent spells at Bolton, Crystal...

