ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have released a statement regarding the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
Super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to offer his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming weeks.
PSG star withdraws from France World Cup squad through injury
France will be without a PSG defender at the World Cup after they withdrew from the squad through injury.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held talks with Bayern Munich last week - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has held talks with Bayern Munich as he plots an escape from Manchester United in the January transfer window. Manchester United are exploring ways of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo over his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. Transfer Centre LIVE!
ESPN
Will Ronaldo comments help him, Man United break ties? Plus: Juventus show form; Man City drop points
This was the final weekend before European soccer goes on hold until after the World Cup, and it certainly delivered plenty for us to talk and think about over the coming weeks. There were big wins for Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. There were concerns for Man City and Milan to dissect during the break, too, but the biggest event of all was arguably Sunday night's seismic remarks by Cristiano Ronaldo about his unhappiness at Manchester United.
Report: Chelsea Have Entered The Race To Sign Youssoufa Moukoko
Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.
Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January
Chelsea could reportedly complete the deal for Christopher Nkunku soon and he could join the club in January.
SkySports
Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage
Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage. The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.
Report: Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Injured In France Training
Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku has been injured in France training ahead of the World Cup.
ESPN
France's Christopher Nkunku out of World Cup with injury
France striker Christopher Nkunku will miss the 2022 World Cup after suffering an injury in training on Tuesday, the French federation have confirmed. The RB Leipzig star suffered a sprain of his left knee and won't be able to return to take part as France look to defend their title in Qatar. The reigning World Cup holders on Tuesday confirmed Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani had been called up as a replacement.
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
BBC
Carvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s
Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. The 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
Former Manchester City Defender Appointed River Plate Manager, Made Over Century Of Appearances
Argentinian side River Plate have announced the appointment of former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis as their next manager.
Ross Stewart on Sunderland contract talks: 'It's background stuff and will be dealt with'
Will Ross Stewart be staying at Sunderland? He has been discussing his contract situation.
Former England Winger Aaron Lennon Retires Aged 35
Lennon played 21 times for the Three Lions between 2006 and 2013.
BBC
Transfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
BBC
Gary Cahill: Former England and Chelsea defender retires aged 36
Former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has retired aged 36. Cahill won eight major honours during his seven years at Stamford Bridge, including two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League. He began his career at Aston Villa and also had permanent spells at Bolton, Crystal...
‘Just gifted’: Stoke City is a distant memory for Choupo-Moting at Bayern
It wasn’t the sort of goal you’d over-celebrate. The second in an eventual 2-0 win to put away prone opponents, with the best team in the division besting the worst (the former beating the latter for the ninth time in a row), and the goalscorer netting against his former club for good measure.
