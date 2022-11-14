ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the looming return of Jaren Jackson Jr. impacts the Memphis Grizzlies

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Tick ... tock.

The Memphis Grizzlies could be good news soon with the potential return of Jaren Jackson Jr. He has missed the first 14 games of the season while recovering from a procedure in his right foot during the offseason.

When Jackson returns, Santi Aldama is expected to be moved to the bench. That means the Grizzlies could have 11 players available who could play rotation minutes, but Taylor Jenkins likes to play 10. Between Aldama and rookies David Roddy and Jake LaRavia, someone could be the odd man out.

Memphis plays against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night on Bally Sports and NBA TV.

In this episode of the Grizzlies Commercial Appeal podcast, reporters Evan Barnes and Damichael Cole discuss Jackson's potential return, Ja Morant playing against Zion Williamson and the outlook of the Grizzlies' bench going forward.

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

