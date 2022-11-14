Read full article on original website
New, improved Weber Road and interchange opened, celebrated in Will County
New, improved Weber Road and interchange opened, celebrated in Will County. Romeoville, Bolingbrook project improves safety, mobility, quality of life. The Illinois Department of Transportation was joined today by officials and community leaders in Romeoville, Bolingbrook and Will County to celebrate the completion of the new-and-improved Weber Road interchange, part of a $96.7 million investment to improve safety and mobility.
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
New Air Traffic Control Tower Opens At Lewis University Airport
The Illinois Department of Transportation is celebrating the opening of a new air traffic control tower at Lewis University Airport in Romeoville. The eight-point two-million-dollar project is supported by six-million-dollars in state funding designed to improve aviation safety throughout the region. The tower is expected to open for operations on December 1st. The facility features two runways and serves as home to around 140 aircraft.
CITGO Provides Grant to Enhance I & M Trail Connection
Unless a rider knows exactly where they are going, finding the connection between the 3.26 mile Centennial Trail and the 11 mile Gaylord Donnelley Trail can be a bit challenging. Now, thanks to a grant from CITGO, the route that goes along and under the 135th Street bridge will be well marked and include a number of amenities to liven up the ride.
New Weber Road interchange with I-55 already easing traffic congestion
WILL COUNTY - Four years after breaking ground, state, county and local leaders are celebrating the completion of the new Weber Road interchange with Interstate 55. The new design features a diverging diamond interchange and expands Weber Road from five lanes to six with dual left-turn lanes. Will County leaders...
More Changes at Joliet City Hall
Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K
What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Construction equipment stolen from Milwaukee Avenue business – Chicago Tribune
The following items were taken from Glenview Police Department reports, news releases and records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Arturo Moyo-Castrejon, 18, of the 2200 block of Central Road in Glenview was charged with domestic battery Nov. 7. He was arrested following the investigation of an incident in the 2200 block of Central Road. He was taken to Cook County Court in Skokie for a bond hearing.
Celebrating Milestones: Kane County Honors Employees for Dedication of Service
Kane County recently honored employees whose longevity spans 10, 20, 30, and 40 or more years of service with a milestone ceremony and token of appreciation. At any given time, Kane County employs an average of 1,300 people. Many of these employees have spent their entire careers with Kane County....
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in St. Charles (IL)
St. Charles city is in Kane and DuPage counties in Illinois, United States. The city’s population was 33,009 in 2021. There are quite some fun things to do in St. Charles, IL, which is renowned as the world’s water garden capital. St Charles is situated on the Fox...
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago
The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
D65 board plans maximum property tax increase in December levy
Editor’s note: For more information on District 202’s proposed property tax levy, check out the RoundTable’s full coverage here. On Monday, Nov. 14, the District 65 School Board approved a tentative property tax levy that it plans to make in December. Property owners would be required to pay the taxes in calendar year 2023.
Illinois State Police chase ends in Far South Side crash; trooper injured
Based on video from the scene, the crashes were violent, causing major damage to both cars.
