A Georgia man was arrested for allegedly breeding more than 100 pit bulls for the purpose of dog fighting, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, currently faces charges of animal cruelty and dog fighting. He's currently being held without bond in jail, and the sheriff's office said it expects to charge him with more than 100 additional counts as their investigation continues.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO