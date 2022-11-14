Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Related
Fox 19
New jobs for Fairfield Twp police officers who quit after not shooting armed suspect
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers who recently resigned after not firing at an armed homicide suspect have new jobs in law enforcement. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW he hired Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett as correction officers for the jail, which the sheriff’s office operates.
WKRC
2 locals die in crash on interstate near Dayton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people from Hamilton are dead after a crash on an interstate near Dayton. Centerville police say Dario Ramirez Castellanos was killed Sunday. He was one of six people in a car that flipped over on I-675. Several people were thrown out of the car. Keyla...
dayton247now.com
Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
WKRC
Police bust massive dog fighting operation, find over 100 pit bulls at Georgia home
A Georgia man was arrested for allegedly breeding more than 100 pit bulls for the purpose of dog fighting, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, currently faces charges of animal cruelty and dog fighting. He's currently being held without bond in jail, and the sheriff's office said it expects to charge him with more than 100 additional counts as their investigation continues.
Fox 19
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
WKRC
Prosecutor warns of unintended effects, arrests under Beshear's medical marijuana order
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Governor Andy Beshear is pushing to make medical marijuana legal in Kentucky, but some say the way he is doing it could result in people getting arrested and even ending up with felony charges, even though they think they are following the law. The governor...
WKRC
'Jeopardy!' champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy's "Tournament of Champions," is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse.
WLWT 5
Austin Butler joins Tom Hardy at northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were spotted at a local restaurant as they continue filming their movie "The Bikeriders." Walt's Hitching Post, a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky, posted a picture of the two actors to their Facebook account on Sunday with the caption: "Thank you Tom Hardy and Austin Butler for coming in last night. It was a pleasure having you!"
WKRC
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in southwest Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 was felt in southwest Texas on Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. "If you felt the ground shaking recently, that was...
Comments / 0