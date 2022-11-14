Read full article on original website
Related
pix11.com
FDA warning links cough medicine to rise in child poisonings
As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu, the Food and Drug administration is putting out a warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings. FDA warning links cough medicine to rise...
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Why are so many New Jersey residents suddenly getting sick?
If it seems like people are coughing, sneezing and blowing their nose wherever you go, you would be correct. For the first time in recent history, influenza levels in mid-November are high across the state. “We definitely have been seeing an unusual early increase in the flu activity levels, we’re...
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
NBC New York
NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults
You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
Is A Mask Mandate Coming Back To New York?
COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and new recommendations from the CDC are suggesting that if you are traveling into or through these counties you wear a make while indoors. Currently, there are five counties in New York State that are considered in the "high" range for COVID-19 cases...
pix11.com
New law raises punishment for stealing packages
This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
NY snow forecast: 11 counties included in State of Emergency
Snow blanketed some areas of New York overnight and was not expected to let up Friday as a monster lake effect snowstorm impacted the western region of the state. New York City is not expected to be hit by the storm. On Thursday, with the National Weather Service predicting a...
Help: Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Could Be Hiding In New York State
Police in the Hudson Valley are looking for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a singer. On Tuesday, the New Rochelle Police Department announced officers obtained a warrant regarding a homicide that happened on Oct. 26, 2022. Music Artist Murdered In Westchester County, New York. New Rochelle...
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State
New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again
Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
NewsChannel 36
New York State DMV urges travels to get Real ID or Enhanced Driver’s License
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers have a little over five months before they're going to need a Real ID to fly or drive out of the Empire State. State and County Officials were at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday morning to encourage people to get one as soon as possible.
Woman Tries to Smuggle $450,000 of Cocaine in Wheelchair at New York Airport
According to an Associated Press report, a woman was arrested at a New York airport after attempting to smuggle 28 pounds and $450,000 worth of cocaine through Customs at Kennedy International Airport. According to the report, on November 10, $450,000 worth of cocaine was seized at New York's Kennedy International...
wskg.org
New York lost at least $11 billion in overpaid unemployment during the pandemic, DiNapoli says
A New York State Comptroller’s Office report on the state’s unemployment insurance system during the COVID-19 pandemic finds that the system was woefully unprepared to handle the volume of requests in the spring of 2020, when everything shut down, and handed out at least $11 billion in overpayments.
cnycentral.com
Hospitals across Upstate New York are seeing a surge in RSV cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, the pediatric emergency department is flooded with children with respiratory illnesses. The hospital beds are full and staff is using overflow areas to treat them. "Currently, about half of the children in the hospital have RSV or other related...
Gotham Gazette
New York Overpaid $194 Million for Medicaid During the Pandemic, Comptroller Audit Finds
New York State overpaid more than $194 million in Medicaid payments during the pandemic after state officials failed to move eligible recipients to a cheaper funding plan, according to the Office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. An audit of Medicaid payments from March 2021 to March 2022 found the state...
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 6