New Jersey State

pix11.com

FDA warning links cough medicine to rise in child poisonings

As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu, the Food and Drug administration is putting out a warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings. FDA warning links cough medicine to rise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?

Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC New York

NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults

You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is A Mask Mandate Coming Back To New York?

COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and new recommendations from the CDC are suggesting that if you are traveling into or through these counties you wear a make while indoors. Currently, there are five counties in New York State that are considered in the "high" range for COVID-19 cases...
NEW YORK STATE
pix11.com

New law raises punishment for stealing packages

This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State

New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
101.5 WPDH

Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

Hospitals across Upstate New York are seeing a surge in RSV cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, the pediatric emergency department is flooded with children with respiratory illnesses. The hospital beds are full and staff is using overflow areas to treat them. "Currently, about half of the children in the hospital have RSV or other related...
SYRACUSE, NY
Binghamton, NY
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York.

