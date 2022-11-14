Red, White and Bourbon – Pairing Tips For Thanksgiving

It comes to that point in the preparations where the questions become: What wine am I serving? What goes best with bourbon? Should I serve beer?

The answers to all of these are quite simple. It’s based on preference. But, here are some helpful tips to help you along the way.

Wine Tips

For red wine lovers: pinot noir, Syrah, and Zinfandel

For white wine lovers: Sauvignon blanc, Riesling, and Viognier

Best wines to go with Turkey: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Viognier, Dry Riesling, Zinfandel, Champagne.

If serving Ham – Glazed hams go good with a Riesling or White Zin. Smoked hams try a pinot noir or a vouvray.

Beer Tips

Ryes and Saisons go great with apps. Especially salty and cheese apps.

Try a Belgian Ale for pairing with desserts.

Serving sweet potato pie? Try a nice stout!

Porters go well with chocolates

For the main meal? Saisons and farmhouse ales work well with the main event.

Never can go wrong with just having some Miller Lites or Budweisers . Meister Braus for Cousin Eddie.

Bourbon and Whiskey

Bourbon and turkey were meant for each other.

Bourbon and pumpkin or sweet potato pie were also meant to be together

Green bean casserole and Irish whiskey pair nice

A good rye and cranberry sauce are best friends

Our suggestions – Belle Meade Single Barrel with apps, Bulleit 10 Year with dinner, and finish with a Van Winkle Special Reserve courtesy of Buffalo Trace.

Cocktails

A Prosecco punch makes a nice bowl. Bottle of Prosecco, 1/2 bottle of vodka, Cranberry juice to taste and fresh apples makes and easy punch.

Apple Cider mimosas are easy and a great way to greet guests. Cinnamon sugar rimmed champagne glasses with prosecco and a shot of apple cider.

Cranberry margaritas- Instead of simple syrup use 100% cranberry juice. Salted rims are a must. Garnish with limes and fresh cranberries.

