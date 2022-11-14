Hamburg Chick-fil-A location to open Nov. 17

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chick-fil-A’s third Western New York location will be open for business in Hamburg starting Thursday, Nov. 17.

Chick-fil-A is looking to hire 120 full-time and part-time employees for the new restaurant, which is located at 3464 McKinley Pkwy.

In place of the restaurant’s usual tradition of giving out free food for a year to a location’s first 100 customers, Chick-fil-A will be surprising 100 local heroes in the Hamburg area with free meals for a year. They will also be donating $25,000 to Feeding America to mark the opening.

