NBC Miami
Police Officer, Vehicle Reportedly Struck by Paintballs in NE Miami-Dade
Police are investigating after a police officer and her police vehicle were both reportedly struck by paintballs in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Officers reportedly responded to the scene near Northeast 167th Street and 6th Avenue after a person was hit by a vehicle when another car opened fire with a paintball gun.
NBC Miami
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade to identify woman’s body found in small wooded area in Carol City, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities found a woman’s body on Wednesday afternoon in a desolated small wooded area, south of the Ronald Reagan Turnpike and east of Red Road in northwest Miami-Dade County. Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the lot...
Click10.com
Family, MDPD pleading for information in case of man found dead in shower
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members of James Alston, who was found dead in his shower with blunt force injuries in October, are pleading for the public’s help in solving his killing. At around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, the 31-year-old was discovered by his roommate bloodied and...
Click10.com
Man shot and killed outside Pompano Beach McDonald’s
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a person was fatally shot in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. It happened outside the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Copans Road and Northwest 3rd Avenue in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, deputies responded...
Click10.com
FHP troopers search for hit-and-run fugitive after crash causes delays on SR-836
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers were searching for a hit-and-run fugitive on Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade County. Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash that caused eastbound traffic delays on SR-836, better known as the Dolphin Expressway. According to FHP, the drivers of a Mercedes-Benz and a...
Click10.com
Man shot in face during robbery in Miami, police say
MIAMI – A man was shot in the face and leg early Wednesday morning in Miami’s Liberty City. According to the Miami Police Department, the man was the victim of an armed robbery near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Northwest 47 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took...
Click10.com
Police: Man airlifted after son stabs him in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to a local trauma center after his son stabbed him in a domestic dispute in northwest Miami-Dade late Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The stabbing happened just after 4:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Northwest 61st Street, which is just...
Click10.com
Family relieved that fatal hit-and-run suspect is finally behind bars
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than a year after a deadly crash in Fort Lauderdale, authorities have finally made an arrest. The victim in the crash was struck and killed while riding a bicycle. That man’s sister spoke during a court hearing on Wednesday. Police say the suspect,...
NBC Miami
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale
A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
Click10.com
Police investigating after shooting leaves one injured in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a victim was shot in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday night. According to the Miami-Dade Fire Dispatch, crews responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. near the 8000 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue. According to MDFD, one adult patient is currently...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Tamarac Hit-and-Run Crash: BSO
Police are investigating a morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Tamarac that left one woman dead and investigators searching for the driver who fled the scene. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. near Commercial Boulevard and University Drive after reports of a crash. BSO and Tamarac...
NBC Miami
Family Pleads for Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in SW Miami-Dade
The family of a man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month is pleading for help to find the driver involved. Sean Wood Jr., 35 was struck by a pickup truck as he crossed the street near Southwest 280th Street and 142nd Court just before midnight on Nov. 6, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
Click10.com
Grandmother accused of helping to abduct grandson appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was accused of helping her son to abduct her grandson away from his mother was in Miami-Dade County to face charges after her arrest in Canada. Lilliam Morales appeared in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday after she...
margatetalk.com
Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute
A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
Click10.com
Teen to be charged as adult over deadly crime spree in Broward, prosecutors say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday in Broward County court that they plan to charge a teenage boy as an adult for his role in the crash that killed a 35-year-old mother of three from Lauderhill earlier this year. Detectives accused Jah’kobe Bessent and Jacory...
cw34.com
High-end auto theft crew brought down by South Florida law enforcement
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A high-end auto theft ring that started in Palm Beach County was brought down, leading to the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Burglary...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Animal Services gives dog another chance at life as owner faces charges
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A malnourished, abused dog is getting another chance at life thanks to Miami-Dade Animal Services. Police and the animal service center responded to a disturbing report of animal cruelty on August 10. in Homestead. Investigators found a severely emaciated dog chained to a tree with...
NBC Miami
Father, Grandmother of Kidnapped Miami Boy Found in Canada Extradited to South Florida
The father and grandmother of Jorge "JoJo" Morales, the Miami boy with autism who was found last month in Canada after being kidnapped months before by his father, were extradited to South Florida to face charges in the incident. Jorge Gabriel Morales, 45, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday...
Click10.com
Broward judge rebukes suspect’s mom after she tries to ‘blame the victims’ of fatal crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Monday was an incredibly emotional day for Carlos Hunter, Sr., as he appeared in Broward County court Monday to testify against the man police say is responsible for the loss of his 11-year-old son and both of his legs. Hunter and his son Carlos, Jr....
