Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Man shot and killed outside Pompano Beach McDonald’s

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a person was fatally shot in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. It happened outside the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Copans Road and Northwest 3rd Avenue in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, deputies responded...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man shot in face during robbery in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A man was shot in the face and leg early Wednesday morning in Miami’s Liberty City. According to the Miami Police Department, the man was the victim of an armed robbery near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Northwest 47 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale

A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Tamarac Hit-and-Run Crash: BSO

Police are investigating a morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Tamarac that left one woman dead and investigators searching for the driver who fled the scene. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. near Commercial Boulevard and University Drive after reports of a crash. BSO and Tamarac...
TAMARAC, FL
margatetalk.com

Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute

A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
COCONUT CREEK, FL

