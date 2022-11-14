Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
classiccountry1070.com
One dead in Hutchinson house fire
An unidentified person was killed in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. Crews were called out just after 12 noon to the 4500 block of East Avenue G, and they saw heavy smoke coming from a two-and-a-half story home. Firefighters were told by neighbors that someone may be inside, so crews went into the home and got the victim out. Fire and EMS crews worked for 40 minutes on life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead. A dog was found in the home and appeared to be doing well. The dog was turned over to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter.
classiccountry1070.com
2 Injured, 1 Critically, After Crash In Derby
Two people were injured, one critically, after a crash in Derby. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Madison Ave and Mulberry Road and involved two vehicles. Authorities said one of the driver was taken to a Wichita area hospital in critical condition while a teenage boy was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.
classiccountry1070.com
One Critical After Box Truck Crash in Wellington
The driver of a box truck was transported to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries Tuesday after a crash in Wellington. The Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the afternoon at 19th and Vandenburgh Ave. The truck was heading southbound on Vandenburgh when it left the roadway. Authorities said...
classiccountry1070.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Wichita Tuesday Evening
A man died from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle in South Wichita. Police responded to the area of Seneca and Haskell (just north of Pawnee and Seneca) around 8 p.m. Tuesday. There they learned a man was crossing the street when he was hit. The man, said...
classiccountry1070.com
Charges filed in deaths of two pedestrians on K-96
A Wichita man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of two people who were killed while changing a tire on the shoulder of a ramp to K-96. 26-year-old Travis Mock has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. His bond was set at $250,000 and attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case on November 28th.
classiccountry1070.com
WPD to focus on Kellogg & Seneca traffic enforcement
Wichita police officers will be working to reduce the number of crashes at Kellogg and Seneca. Officials say this intersection sees the highest rate of crashes in the city. Previous statistics have also identified Kellogg at Rock and Broadway as two other intersections with high rates of crashed. Officers will...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita breaks daily snowfall record
The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough the break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-thenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russel ended up setting a...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man charged in child’s death
A Wichita man has been charged in the death of a one-year-old boy who was found dead last summer at a south side motel. 30-year-old Jordan Lien made a court appearance Monday on a charge of first degree murder. He is also charged with two counts of child endangerment and drug possession. His bond was set at $500,000.
classiccountry1070.com
KDOT to hold open house public hearing on East Kellogg project
The Kansas Department of Transportation will have an open house public hearing on the next phase of the East Kellogg freeway project. The project will extend the improvements from the K-96 interchange through 159th Street East and on to Prairie Creek Road in Andover. KDOT has completed an environmental assessment...
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County to add Juneteenth holiday, replacing President’s Day
Sedgwick County Commissioners have voted to add Juneteenth as a holiday for county employees, but it will replace President’s Day on the holiday calendar. Commissioners heard appeals Wednesday from local NAACP President Larry Burks and former County Commissioner Melody McCray Miller to add the holiday as an 11th holiday for county workers in 2023.
Comments / 0