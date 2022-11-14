An unidentified person was killed in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. Crews were called out just after 12 noon to the 4500 block of East Avenue G, and they saw heavy smoke coming from a two-and-a-half story home. Firefighters were told by neighbors that someone may be inside, so crews went into the home and got the victim out. Fire and EMS crews worked for 40 minutes on life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead. A dog was found in the home and appeared to be doing well. The dog was turned over to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter.

