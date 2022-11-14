ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Slushy conditions expected for Tuesday commute after first overnight snow storm

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Columbia residents should expect hazardous slushy conditions on roads Tuesday morning after forecasted overnight snow, says John Ogan, Columbia Public Works spokesperson.

"We are monitoring the forecast ahead of the winter weather event that is anticipated Monday night," he said ahead of time. "Public works crews likely will work on pretreating bridges, overpasses, curves and intersections. We'll have crews ready to respond if conditions deteriorate."

Forecasts from the National Weather Service were expecting up to 2 inches of snow, with the possibility of more, said Melissa Byrd, meteorologist in the St. Louis office. NWS has tracked the storm for several days, she said.

Public Works plow crews are scheduled to report at 7 p.m., the department said in a news release.

"One of the main concerns with a storm like this is that people aren't used it ... (unlike) in January or February. This is people getting reacclimated to winter weather," Ogan said.

Areas north of Columbia were expected to get more snow with areas, such as Shelbina, possibly receiving up to four inches.

"(Northern Boone County) is on the southern edge of the heavier band, so you could see more than two inches, but for the Columbia metro area, anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of snowfall, with locally higher amounts possible," Byrd said. There is about a 10% chance for higher snowfall.

There could be some roadway accumulation with the storm system because of the colder air in the region over the weekend, she added.

Snow was forecast to start between 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and continue through about 6 to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"You may see some rain mixed initially mixed in through the early evening hours," Byrd said, adding there was no possibility of it changing to freezing rain or sleet before transitioning to snow as temperatures drop.

Byrd encourages people to stay aware of conditions and provide extra travel time only if traveling is absolutely necessary. The greatest impact from the storm is the Tuesday morning commute, according to a NWS briefing .

This was mirrored by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

"Even a small amount of snow on the pavement can cause slippery conditions and impact travel, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses," the department said in a news release.

MoDOT crews were set to focus on interstates and high-volume highways during the storm. Once precipitation ceases, attention turns to lower volume highways and lettered state highways. This storm also serves as training for new plow-crew drivers.

MoDOT is at about 70% with regard to its plow crew staffing, so clearing roads will take longer, said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer.

"With this statewide winter storm, we will not have enough employees to fill all the trucks on the second shift. It will take longer to clear the roads especially the lower volume number and lettered roads," she said.

MoDOT updates road conditions through its traveler information map online and through the MoDOT app. People also can call 1-888-275-6636 to speak with a customer service representative or check the department's social media feeds. Residents can find Public Works updates via the city's social media accounts.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

