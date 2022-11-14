Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
Southwest Kansas blanketed with snow
Much of Kansas has received at least some snowfall. Depths of 4 inches are common in southwest Kansas, with a 5-inch reading at Satanta in Haskell County. Wichita has recorded four-tenths of an inch
kfdi.com
Wichita breaks daily snowfall record
The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough to break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-tenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russell ended up setting a...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic intrudes before warming ahead of Thanksgiving
Chilly temperatures that feel more like wintertime have persisted this week throughout the region. It has been a beautiful day as long as you bundle up while outdoors. The next cold front is marching our way. This will spark a few flurries and light snow showers in the northwest first...
KWCH.com
Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Traffic for the evening commute rolled along smoothly overall in the Wichita area as heavier snowfall was primarily off to the west, the south and the east. The first taste of winter continued with overnight temperature in Wichita dipping into the lower 20s. As of...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Locked into a winter feel for now, eyeing next warmup
Temperatures were able to make it to the lower 40s for many of us on Tuesday afternoon, which helped melt minor snowfall around the region. Those of you to the southwest that received 3″-5″ still have some snow in place. Lows tonight remain downright cold in the teens...
KWCH.com
Rain and snow likely Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather is on the way Monday with a mix of rain and snow expected across Kansas. Snow will develop over western Kansas late tonight and will continue through Monday morning. Activity will move into central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain/snow mix moves through Monday, chilly week
Many Kansans will see their first snow of the season on Monday as our next storm system pushes through the region. As we warm just a few degrees during the day, many of us in central and eastern Kansas will see a mix of rain and snow. Conditions will change by the minute with temperatures flirting with the freezing mark. By midday, the band of moisture will set up closer to central Kansas and I-135.
Northbound I-135 will be closed on Saturday in north Wichita
If you plan to travel north on Interstate 135 in Wichita on Saturday, you may have to take a detour.
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in parts of Colorado, commutes could be impacted
With snow on the way, the National Weather Service has issued a number of 'winter weather advisories' pertaining to Northern Colorado. According to the Service, from Thursday to Friday, up to 12 inches of snow will be falling in some parts of the state. The winter weather advisories that have...
Kansas should cut ties with its largest foster care contractor: lawmaker
The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state’s contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of fraud.
columbusnews-report.com
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
classiccountry1070.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Wichita Tuesday Evening
A man died from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle in South Wichita. Police responded to the area of Seneca and Haskell (just north of Pawnee and Seneca) around 8 p.m. Tuesday. There they learned a man was crossing the street when he was hit. The man, said...
kttn.com
UPDATED 4:30 pm November 14: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of northern Missouri beginning tonight
Light snow is expected to overspread northern Missouri from southwest to northeast this evening and continue through much of the overnight period before ending from west to east on Tuesday morning. One to three inches of snow is expected for most locations. Expect slippery road conditions, especially on the Tuesday...
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder.
Sedgwick County adds a paid holiday, removes another
The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to change paid holidays for County employees.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wichita, KS
Wichita is a vibrant city in Sedgwick County, Kansas, renowned for its rich local arts scene and numerous noteworthy attractions. Also dubbed the "Air Capital of the World," Wichita became the nation's center for aircraft manufacturing in the mid-1920s. In addition, it's the birthplace of two iconic fast-food brands, White...
Hutchinson airport looking for people
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
Comments / 0