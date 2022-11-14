ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWCH.com

Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita breaks daily snowfall record

The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough to break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-tenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russell ended up setting a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Traffic for the evening commute rolled along smoothly overall in the Wichita area as heavier snowfall was primarily off to the west, the south and the east. The first taste of winter continued with overnight temperature in Wichita dipping into the lower 20s. As of...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and snow likely Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather is on the way Monday with a mix of rain and snow expected across Kansas. Snow will develop over western Kansas late tonight and will continue through Monday morning. Activity will move into central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain/snow mix moves through Monday, chilly week

Many Kansans will see their first snow of the season on Monday as our next storm system pushes through the region. As we warm just a few degrees during the day, many of us in central and eastern Kansas will see a mix of rain and snow. Conditions will change by the minute with temperatures flirting with the freezing mark. By midday, the band of moisture will set up closer to central Kansas and I-135.
KANSAS STATE
columbusnews-report.com

Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Pedestrian Killed in South Wichita Tuesday Evening

A man died from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle in South Wichita. Police responded to the area of Seneca and Haskell (just north of Pawnee and Seneca) around 8 p.m. Tuesday. There they learned a man was crossing the street when he was hit. The man, said...
WICHITA, KS
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Wichita, KS

Wichita is a vibrant city in Sedgwick County, Kansas, renowned for its rich local arts scene and numerous noteworthy attractions. Also dubbed the "Air Capital of the World," Wichita became the nation's center for aircraft manufacturing in the mid-1920s. In addition, it's the birthplace of two iconic fast-food brands, White...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson airport looking for people

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
HUTCHINSON, KS

