Amarillo, TX

The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service

Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches

Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
