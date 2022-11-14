Read full article on original website
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
Best Kept Secret In Amarillo? It Might Be This Hidden Food Truck.
It seems like every time you turn the corner in Amarillo, there's a food truck. Literally. Like this food truck I was recently introduced to that I never would have found without some help. The best kept secret in Amarillo just may be this hidden food truck. Where, And What,...
The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service
Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
KFDA
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two stores in Amarillo are moving and upgrading to provide a luxury shopping experience and more than a grocery store. The new women’s Dillards in the Westgate mall recently opened its doors. The store has 158,400 square feet of space and over 50 new brands...
Looking To Make A Move? Here Is Amarillo’s Top 10 Safest Neighborhoods.
It's been a tough year in the headlines. Because of all the "bad news" we've seen in 2022, you may be wondering which neighborhoods in Amarillo are the safest if you're planning to move here. If you're from here, it's a chance to gloat or scoff. Here's a look at...
Get Ready Amarillo a New Chick is Moving into Our City
As Amarillo continues to grow, new businesses will open up and give us a chance to try something new. One of those new businesses just happens to be a new restaurant. This is a type of restaurant we really haven't had before in the city. So who's the new chick...
It’s Not A Rumor: Local Bar Closes Their Doors
It's been a long road for Rumors. It was a little over a year ago when we woke up to the news that the owner, Cindy Jayroe, had been shot and killed by a stray bullet. Through that, they stayed in business. It was tough but they did it for...
Amarillo Rejoices as Yearly Event Returns to Normal
I am the first to say that Center City hosts a lot of great events throughout the year. A lot of fun things that the community can't wait to join in on the fun. They have their High Noon on the Square. A great lunch and plenty of entertainment. Don't...
Light Up Amarillo in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
A Strong Case For Why This Is The Most Dangerous Lake In Amarillo
From time to time, Lawrence Lake pops up in the headlines. It has for quite some time. That's the reason why Lawrence Lake has what you might call a somewhat "nefarious" reputation. So what is it that makes Lawrence Lake the most dangerous lake in Amarillo, TX?. The Issues With...
Want To Be That Neighbor? How Many Chickens Are Legal In Amarillo
There are many benefits to having backyard chickens. I know this. I've flirted with the idea. They eat bugs, produce eggs, and taste pretty good when mixed with eleven herbs and spices. Also, have you seen the price of eggs lately?. But before you go fowl...find out how many chickens...
Texas Starts A Lot Of Fires Frying Turkeys. Here’s How Not To.
I understand that most people have their minds on Christmas already. I mean all the holiday movies are playing, Walmart and other stores are already running Black Friday types of deals, etc. Remember though, there IS a holiday prior to Christmas, and it can be a dangerous one. I'm talking...
It’s Never Too Early to Talk Cheese in Amarillo
There is nothing better than cheese. You can eat it by itself or make sure it is on top of your favorite dish. You can eat it straight out of the refrigerator or wait for the ever-so-wonderful melty cheese. There are so many different types of cheese too. Cheese is...
[Gallery] Strange Finds on the Streets of Amarillo – Part One
You can not even begin to imagine the amount of stuff that Amarillo leaves for us to find on its streets. It's crazy the treasures we find. Now I say treasures because some of the stuff is actually cool. Some stuff can be considered just trash. From the end of...
KFDA
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen debit card. According to officials, the man was seen on camera using a stolen debit card that was originally taken from an auto burglary. If you have any...
The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches
Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
Go Home Internet You’re Drunk: The Top 10 Night Clubs In Amarillo
The Internet strikes again with yet another delightfully horrible list of the best in Amarillo. We have yet another beautifully crafted tale of caution; a warning for you that you can't believe half of anything you see on the Internet anymore. Go home Internet. You're drunk. You had to be,...
