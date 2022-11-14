ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WSLS

ACC to honor victims of deadly UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The ACC announced its plans to honor the victims of the tragedy on UVA grounds that happened earlier this week. In remembrance of the three lives lost during the shooting, the ACC plans to produce Virginia helmet decals which they said will be worn by every school.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Running back Michael Hollins Jr. among two hurt in UVA shooting

Michael Hollins Jr. was among two students hurt in a deadly shooting at a UVA parking garage along Culbreth Road on Sunday night, his father, Michael Hollins Sr., told the Washington Post. The incident unfolded at about 10:30 p.m. on a charter bus full of students returning to Charlottesville after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

University of Virginia community grieves victims of fatal shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia’s community is left grieving and asking “why?” after three students are dead and two others are hurt. “When I see our students, I see my own kids; and I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child,” said James Ryan, University of Virginia President.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

‘The community is really hurting’: UVA students react to fatal shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – While the crime scene tape has come down, University of Virginia students are just beginning to mourn. “It’s just tragic you know. You always hear about this stuff happening at other [schools]. You never really think that it will happen where you go to school, so just seeing it can happen anywhere, anytime is just really eye-opening,” second-year Juan Arratia said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Universities in Virginia share support after deadly shooting at UVA

Several universities throughout the Commonwealth are supporting Hoos after a Sunday night shooting on UVA grounds that left three dead and two hurt. A suspect, identified as a UVA student, was taken into custody after a nearly 12-hour manhunt with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus, authorities told 10 News.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two dead after crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Iron & Ale in Lynchburg to host memorial service, honor shooting victim

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Staff at a Lynchburg restaurant is remembering one of their own after he was killed in a shooting last week. The incident happened last Friday, Nov.11 at 106 Cornerstone Street, police said. We’re told first responders and bystanders at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Former teammates, coaches remember fallen UVA athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The impact of the loss of the three UVA football players is being felt in the Commonwealth and across the country, as well as their hometowns. Their high school coaches, teammates, and administrators are now honoring and remembering Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. who were killed Sunday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police Department investigating two separate shots fired incidents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating two shots fired incidents that happened Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report shots fired near 12th Street, police said. Police said they found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. After those...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Elliott: healing process has begun for UVA football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First year coach Tony Elliott was very emotional in his remarks in front of dozens of reporters Tuesday afternoon. He shared that the healing process has begun, it’s continuing and will continue for quite some time for not only the team, community and school. But also for him individually. Ellioitt said he met with the team for the first time Monday and shared just how raw and how tough that was.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

LIVE | UVA head coach, athletics director hold press conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia athletics will hold a press conference today featuring head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams. The press conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the media room at John Paul Jones Arena. A shooting on Sunday night left three football players...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. Southbound traffic on I-81 in Rockbridge County came to a halt after a tractor-trailer crash caused lane closures on Tuesday evening, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 196.1. As of 7:29...

