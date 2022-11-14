Read full article on original website
WSLS
Witness says UVA shooting suspect didn’t shoot at random, targeted victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia shooting suspect, Chris Jones Jr, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning, and during the hearing, the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney said a witness told police that the attack wasn’t random. The shocking details emerged during court, describing...
WSLS
ACC to honor victims of deadly UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The ACC announced its plans to honor the victims of the tragedy on UVA grounds that happened earlier this week. In remembrance of the three lives lost during the shooting, the ACC plans to produce Virginia helmet decals which they said will be worn by every school.
WSLS
Parents, students, officials pay their respects to victims of UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – While laying flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of Scott Stadium on the University of Virginia grounds, Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged no words nor action will bring comfort to the families experiencing this “horrific” loss. “It’s beyond anything that any parent can possibly imagine,”...
WSLS
UVA linebacker, DE D’Sean Perry identified as one of three victims in Sunday’s deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry has been identified as one of three victims killed in Sunday’s shooting at a UVA parking garage along Culbreth Road. The incident unfolded at about 10:30 p.m. on a charter bus full of students returning to Charlottesville...
WSLS
Running back Michael Hollins Jr. among two hurt in UVA shooting
Michael Hollins Jr. was among two students hurt in a deadly shooting at a UVA parking garage along Culbreth Road on Sunday night, his father, Michael Hollins Sr., told the Washington Post. The incident unfolded at about 10:30 p.m. on a charter bus full of students returning to Charlottesville after...
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
WSLS
University of Virginia community grieves victims of fatal shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia’s community is left grieving and asking “why?” after three students are dead and two others are hurt. “When I see our students, I see my own kids; and I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child,” said James Ryan, University of Virginia President.
WSLS
‘The community is really hurting’: UVA students react to fatal shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – While the crime scene tape has come down, University of Virginia students are just beginning to mourn. “It’s just tragic you know. You always hear about this stuff happening at other [schools]. You never really think that it will happen where you go to school, so just seeing it can happen anywhere, anytime is just really eye-opening,” second-year Juan Arratia said.
WSLS
Universities in Virginia share support after deadly shooting at UVA
Several universities throughout the Commonwealth are supporting Hoos after a Sunday night shooting on UVA grounds that left three dead and two hurt. A suspect, identified as a UVA student, was taken into custody after a nearly 12-hour manhunt with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus, authorities told 10 News.
WSLS
Meet D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler: Victims of the UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Family and friends of the three University of Virginia football players that were killed are helping the community learn more about the men they were. “He had a whole future ahead of him and just to see him gone is heartbreaking,” said Aaron Faumui, UVA defensive tackle.
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
WSLS
Two dead after crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
WSLS
Iron & Ale in Lynchburg to host memorial service, honor shooting victim
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Staff at a Lynchburg restaurant is remembering one of their own after he was killed in a shooting last week. The incident happened last Friday, Nov.11 at 106 Cornerstone Street, police said. We’re told first responders and bystanders at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they...
WSLS
Former teammates, coaches remember fallen UVA athletes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The impact of the loss of the three UVA football players is being felt in the Commonwealth and across the country, as well as their hometowns. Their high school coaches, teammates, and administrators are now honoring and remembering Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. who were killed Sunday night.
WSLS
Lynchburg City schools lockouts, lockdowns lifted after police investigate nearby incidents, dismissals delayed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:. Lockdowns and lockouts at schools in Lynchburg City have been lifted, according to school officials, but dismissals will be delayed. We’re told high schools are being dismissed, middle schools will begin to dismiss at 3:45 p.m., and elementary schools will dismiss at 4:15 p.m.
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department investigating two separate shots fired incidents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating two shots fired incidents that happened Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report shots fired near 12th Street, police said. Police said they found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. After those...
WSLS
Elliott: healing process has begun for UVA football
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First year coach Tony Elliott was very emotional in his remarks in front of dozens of reporters Tuesday afternoon. He shared that the healing process has begun, it’s continuing and will continue for quite some time for not only the team, community and school. But also for him individually. Ellioitt said he met with the team for the first time Monday and shared just how raw and how tough that was.
WSLS
LIVE | UVA head coach, athletics director hold press conference
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia athletics will hold a press conference today featuring head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams. The press conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the media room at John Paul Jones Arena. A shooting on Sunday night left three football players...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. Southbound traffic on I-81 in Rockbridge County came to a halt after a tractor-trailer crash caused lane closures on Tuesday evening, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 196.1. As of 7:29...
