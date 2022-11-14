CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – While the crime scene tape has come down, University of Virginia students are just beginning to mourn. “It’s just tragic you know. You always hear about this stuff happening at other [schools]. You never really think that it will happen where you go to school, so just seeing it can happen anywhere, anytime is just really eye-opening,” second-year Juan Arratia said.

