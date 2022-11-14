ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anya Taylor-Joy had a 'life-changing' experience on 'Furiosa'

Anya Taylor-Joy is staying busy. "The Queen's Gambit" star appears in the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," called "Furiosa," and can be seen in "The Menu" alongside Nicholas Hoult. Taylor-Joy says she's getting lots of offers but is selective about what she chooses. "All these characters were coming to...
B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 30

B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs "Win Win" and "Twerkaholic," has died, his brother announced on the singer's Instagram page. In a post on Thursday, Smyth's older brother, Denzil, wrote the artist had "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis."
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show

Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series "Limitless" that ultimately led to a sobering discovery. The "Thor" actor, 39, learns in one episode of the limited Disney+/National Geographic series -- which shows him exploring ways to enhance his longevity and combat aging -- that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, meaning he has a heightened predisposition for developing Alzheimer's disease.

