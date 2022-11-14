Read full article on original website
Anya Taylor-Joy had a 'life-changing' experience on 'Furiosa'
Anya Taylor-Joy is staying busy. "The Queen's Gambit" star appears in the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," called "Furiosa," and can be seen in "The Menu" alongside Nicholas Hoult. Taylor-Joy says she's getting lots of offers but is selective about what she chooses. "All these characters were coming to...
B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 30
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs "Win Win" and "Twerkaholic," has died, his brother announced on the singer's Instagram page. In a post on Thursday, Smyth's older brother, Denzil, wrote the artist had "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis."
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series "Limitless" that ultimately led to a sobering discovery. The "Thor" actor, 39, learns in one episode of the limited Disney+/National Geographic series -- which shows him exploring ways to enhance his longevity and combat aging -- that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, meaning he has a heightened predisposition for developing Alzheimer's disease.
B.I Answered 30 Questions In 3 Minutes, And Revealed Some Juicy Tidbits About Himself
He tells us how he really feels about him doing aegyo.
19 Times Women Were The Best Part Of "SNL" — No Ifs, Ands, Or Buts About It
No one will ever compare to Kate McKinnon.
Jeff Goldblum Just Discovered And Tried Pocky For The First Time, And People Are Obsessed With His Reaction
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
