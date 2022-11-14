Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold showers followed by some colder days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cold showers will continue for most of the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s and rain will fall. It looks like a nasty day for Kentuckians! Cold rains will be with us for most of the day. It should lighten up as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Even at that point, it looks like some showers will linger in the region. This is a big old mess of a day. While we need this rain, we do not need cold rains in the region. That’s just a personal preference.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frigid Setup Continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our ugly weather maker continues to push across the region as we get set for even colder air to work in. That will spawn a few snow showers and flurries over the next few days before some REALLY cold air invades. After rain and a morning...
vincennespbs.org
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday
Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
Winter Weather Outlook 2022: What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
westkentuckystar.com
Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals
The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
Tri-State snowfall totals from Nov. 12's first accumulating snow of the season
Here is a list of the snow totals that we have received from Saturday's snowfall. We would love to get your reports as well!
westkentuckystar.com
Many major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
Most major retail chains have announced their holiday shopping hours, and many say that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores opening on Thanksgiving became a trend in 2011, and became more commonplace for the better part of a decade, until the pandemic hit, and most stayed closed last year as well.
A drought is fueling wildfires across Kentucky
Dry fall leaves and a drought have contributed to an increased number of wildfires this fall fire season in Kentucky.
westkentuckystar.com
Planned utility outage Wednesday means no school for East Calloway Elementary
Due to a planned utility outage East Calloway Elementary School will not be in session on Wednesday. The planned utility outage is scheduled for the eastern portion of the county. Wednesday will not be a "non-traditional instruction" (NTI) day and East students will not be required to complete assignments. All...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KFVS12
Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
wevv.com
Multiple people injured in Saline County crash
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say multiple people were injured in a Tuesday morning crash. Troopers responded to Illinois Route 34 near West End Road in Saline County around 7:30 a.m. They learned a vehicle was passing multiple other cars when the driver sideswiped a car trying to...
whopam.com
Flu widespread, RSV spreading in Kentucky
The flu continues to be widespread in Kentucky and RSV is infecting more people than usual this year as the number of COVID cases remains about steady. Governor Andy Beshear says the flu is widespread much earlier in Kentucky this season than what’s usual and this year’s flu shot will be effective against the dominant strain.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
wsiu.org
Agape Christian High School is building a new facility in Williamson County
Agape Christian High School in southern Illinois recently broke ground on a new school building. Phase one of the new facility, to be located on Crainville Landing Drive in Carterville, is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2023. The new location will be about four miles east of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 15, 2022
Laverne Castleberry Owens, 93, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield. She was born April 28, 1929, in Benton, Kentucky, to Lury and Ellie Taylor Castleberry. She worked as an operator at Briggs & Stratton and for Ashby Chair Factory. She was...
