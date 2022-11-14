LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cold showers will continue for most of the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s and rain will fall. It looks like a nasty day for Kentuckians! Cold rains will be with us for most of the day. It should lighten up as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Even at that point, it looks like some showers will linger in the region. This is a big old mess of a day. While we need this rain, we do not need cold rains in the region. That’s just a personal preference.

