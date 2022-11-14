ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold showers followed by some colder days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cold showers will continue for most of the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s and rain will fall. It looks like a nasty day for Kentuckians! Cold rains will be with us for most of the day. It should lighten up as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Even at that point, it looks like some showers will linger in the region. This is a big old mess of a day. While we need this rain, we do not need cold rains in the region. That’s just a personal preference.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frigid Setup Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our ugly weather maker continues to push across the region as we get set for even colder air to work in. That will spawn a few snow showers and flurries over the next few days before some REALLY cold air invades. After rain and a morning...
KENTUCKY STATE
vincennespbs.org

Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday

Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
PADUCAH, KY
wdrb.com

Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday

Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals

The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY

(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Many major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Most major retail chains have announced their holiday shopping hours, and many say that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores opening on Thanksgiving became a trend in 2011, and became more commonplace for the better part of a decade, until the pandemic hit, and most stayed closed last year as well.
PADUCAH, KY
My 1053 WJLT

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

Multiple people injured in Saline County crash

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say multiple people were injured in a Tuesday morning crash. Troopers responded to Illinois Route 34 near West End Road in Saline County around 7:30 a.m. They learned a vehicle was passing multiple other cars when the driver sideswiped a car trying to...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
whopam.com

Flu widespread, RSV spreading in Kentucky

The flu continues to be widespread in Kentucky and RSV is infecting more people than usual this year as the number of COVID cases remains about steady. Governor Andy Beshear says the flu is widespread much earlier in Kentucky this season than what’s usual and this year’s flu shot will be effective against the dominant strain.
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 15, 2022

Laverne Castleberry Owens, 93, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield. She was born April 28, 1929, in Benton, Kentucky, to Lury and Ellie Taylor Castleberry. She worked as an operator at Briggs & Stratton and for Ashby Chair Factory. She was...
MAYFIELD, KY

