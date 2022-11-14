Area lakes dip toward water restrictions

Area reservoirs dipped slightly over the past week.

As of Monday, Lake Arrowhead was at 68.4 percent of capacity and Lake Kickapoo was 59 percent full. The combined capacity of the city's two primary water sources was 65.8 percent of capacity. Water-use restrictions kick in if the combined total dips to 65 percent.

Lake Kemp, which also supplies water at certain times, was 53.2 percent full on Monday.

The National Weather Service predicted a 90 percent chance of rain for Wichita Falls on Monday with total precipitation amounts of one-half to three-quarters inch. North Texas is expected to avoid any snow accumulation, which is forecasted to come as close as Altus and Lawton in southern Oklahoma.

The NWS predicts light overnight freezes through the rest of the week with daytime highs only in the 40s and low 50s. Lower temperatures will help alleviate evaporation at area lakes.