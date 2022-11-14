ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Area lakes dip toward water restrictions

By Staff Report
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago

Area reservoirs dipped slightly over the past week.

As of Monday, Lake Arrowhead was at 68.4 percent of capacity and Lake Kickapoo was 59 percent full. The combined capacity of the city's two primary water sources was 65.8 percent of capacity. Water-use restrictions kick in if the combined total dips to 65 percent.

Lake Kemp, which also supplies water at certain times, was 53.2 percent full on Monday.

The National Weather Service predicted a 90 percent chance of rain for Wichita Falls on Monday with total precipitation amounts of one-half to three-quarters inch. North Texas is expected to avoid any snow accumulation, which is forecasted to come as close as Altus and Lawton in southern Oklahoma.

The NWS predicts light overnight freezes through the rest of the week with daytime highs only in the 40s and low 50s. Lower temperatures will help alleviate evaporation at area lakes.

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Snowfall rates as of late Sunday evening are trending upward. Highest amounts remain focused along I-40 (Washita, Beckham, Caddo & Grady) where a winter storm watch is now in place. Jackson & Stephens counties are now under a winter weather advisory. Altus, Lawton & Duncan will likely see 2-4″
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

What is Lawton Public Schools’ Snow Policy?

As the first winter storm approaches Lawton, and the weekend is nowhere in sight, we have to make plans on just what to do if we get a substantial amount of snow. I'm on call to pick up my Granddaughter from school today, and I've been watching the weather forecasts almost nonstop. I am confident in my driving abilities for driving on snow, but I hate the idea of any of my littles riding a bus in this weather. Again, I have the utmost respect for the drivers in the Lawton Public Schools hire, however, no quite so confident in the Lawton driver population.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee Blvd. is complete. The first phase is Lee Blvd. from 67th St. to Goodyear Blvd. Now the second phase will be underway, and should cause a little less disruption. The second...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton changing billing cycles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
LAWTON, OK
101.5 KNUE

This Graham, Texas Ranch is Perfect to Live Out Your Yellowstone Fantasies

Ask anyone what their favorite show is right now and I'd be willing to bet 75 percent would say Yellowstone on Paramount Network. Its easy to see why, Kevin Costner is a very likable Hollywood actor who plays John Dutton perfectly. Every couple wants the love, devotion and brutal honesty of Rip and Beth. Others can relate to at least one other character on the show or just love the drama and story telling. Fans of the show also love the scenic views shown off during various parts of the episodes. There is a ranch up for sale in the small town of Graham, Texas that can provide some scenic views and put you in a Yellowstone state of mind.
GRAHAM, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Universal blood type affected by supply chain issues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A shortage of blood bags caused by ongoing supply chain issues in the United States is affecting the Texas Blood Institutes’ supply of units of blood type O-negative, the universal donor. O-negative is the only universal blood type, meaning O-negative blood can be transfused in an emergency to any recipient, regardless […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

2 Rider students to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As kids, we all had that one best friend growing up, and some things just never change, right? That’s the case for best friends Sarah and Jordan. “We’ve literally been friends since kindergarten,” Rider Drum Major Sarah Johnson said. Now, these two Rider seniors are sharing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: marching in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns. If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

AR-15, body armor found after police chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two people Monday night after a police chase. Officers reportedly attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Iowa Park Road around 10:08 p.m. for a traffic offense. Police said the driver did not stop and tried to elude officers, running several stop signs in the area. The chase was then stopped a short time later.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Police Chief: Crime down overall, larceny increasing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime rates are up. That’s what Lawton’s Police Chief claimed at Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting. LPD Chief James Smith said the bottom line is crime is up a little bit, and he just wanted to explain why. This statement confused Mayor Stan...
LAWTON, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy