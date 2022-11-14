ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
The Associated Press

Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects as other activists held a symbolic human and environmental rights protest and called for financing for vulnerable nations suffering devastating impacts of climate change. Countries agreed in...
Phys.org

Global population hits 8 billion, but per-capita consumption is still the main problem

The world population has just hit a new record: 8 billion. As is often the case, there are heated debates about the planet's so-called "carrying capacity"—the total number of people who can live on Earth sustainably. Experts are generally divided into two camps. There are those who argue that we need to drastically reduce the human population to avoid ecological catastrophe. And then there are those who believe that technology will find smart solutions without any need to actively tackle the issue head-on.
Phys.org

Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected

Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
The Independent

Almost 90% of coal plants must close to limit global heating to 1.5C, report warns OLD

Global coal use must be slashed by 90 per cent by 2050 if the world is to meet its net zero goals and limit global heating to 1.5C, a new report warns. The report, released by International Energy Agency (IEA) amid energy talks at Cop27 in Egypt, reveals staggering data on the dependence on coal in several countries despite ambitious climate action goals announced by leaders.It calls for a steep reduction in the use of the fossil fuel, including crucial policy changes this decade, for the world to avoid the catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. The planet has...
Phys.org

Ending the climate crisis has one simple solution: Stop using fossil fuels

As COP27 unfolds in Egypt, we are hearing about a large array of climate change solutions, ranging from building with carbon-absorbing bamboo and using less plastic to growing more kelp in the oceans to retain its carbon stores and enhance biodiversity. All of these ideas are important and could lead...
Phys.org

Changing our diet would help absorb global food shocks, international study finds

A plant-based diet could improve the resilience of our food system. Moving to such a diet in the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (U.K.) alone could replace almost all the production losses from Russia and Ukraine. That's what an international team of researchers conclude in Nature Food. Leiden researcher and co-author Paul Behrens: "We are feeding animals crops that we could eat ourselves."

