Read full article on original website
Related
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
Herschel Walker: U.S. should keep 'gas-guzzling cars' that produce 'good emissions'
Campaigning in Georgia on Sunday, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said that the United States was not ready to implement policies like the Green New Deal that were designed to address climate change. Instead, Walker suggested the country needed to "keep having those gas-guzzling cars" that produce "good emissions." "If...
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Biden expected to announce stronger proposed methane regulations for oil and gas at climate conference
President Biden is expected to announce a proposal for stronger regulations on the oil and gas sector aimed at controlling emissions of a planet warming gas called methane. The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global climate summit in Egypt.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal
Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
CNBC
World leaders insist Russia's war in Ukraine must be a reason to act even faster on climate
World leaders convened in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver national statements on the battle to secure a livable future. "Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the U.N.-brokered talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin's "abhorrent war in...
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects as other activists held a symbolic human and environmental rights protest and called for financing for vulnerable nations suffering devastating impacts of climate change. Countries agreed in...
Phys.org
Global population hits 8 billion, but per-capita consumption is still the main problem
The world population has just hit a new record: 8 billion. As is often the case, there are heated debates about the planet's so-called "carrying capacity"—the total number of people who can live on Earth sustainably. Experts are generally divided into two camps. There are those who argue that we need to drastically reduce the human population to avoid ecological catastrophe. And then there are those who believe that technology will find smart solutions without any need to actively tackle the issue head-on.
Phys.org
Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected
Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world’s burning of coal, oil and natural gas this year is putting 1% more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air than last year, bad news for the fight against climate change but with an odd twist, according to scientists who track emissions.
Almost 90% of coal plants must close to limit global heating to 1.5C, report warns OLD
Global coal use must be slashed by 90 per cent by 2050 if the world is to meet its net zero goals and limit global heating to 1.5C, a new report warns. The report, released by International Energy Agency (IEA) amid energy talks at Cop27 in Egypt, reveals staggering data on the dependence on coal in several countries despite ambitious climate action goals announced by leaders.It calls for a steep reduction in the use of the fossil fuel, including crucial policy changes this decade, for the world to avoid the catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. The planet has...
Phys.org
Ending the climate crisis has one simple solution: Stop using fossil fuels
As COP27 unfolds in Egypt, we are hearing about a large array of climate change solutions, ranging from building with carbon-absorbing bamboo and using less plastic to growing more kelp in the oceans to retain its carbon stores and enhance biodiversity. All of these ideas are important and could lead...
Phys.org
Changing our diet would help absorb global food shocks, international study finds
A plant-based diet could improve the resilience of our food system. Moving to such a diet in the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (U.K.) alone could replace almost all the production losses from Russia and Ukraine. That's what an international team of researchers conclude in Nature Food. Leiden researcher and co-author Paul Behrens: "We are feeding animals crops that we could eat ourselves."
Comments / 0