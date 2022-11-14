ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Ka-ching! A big winning lottery ticket was sold in Bucks County for the 2nd time in a week

By Jo Ciavaglia, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago

For the second time in less than a week, a six-figure winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket has been sold in Bucks County.

The jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket worth $590,000 correctly matched all six numbers — 1-5-10-16-27-31 — in the Saturday drawing. The prize was $590,000 before withholding.

Bucks News and Tobacco in the 1500 block of Haines Road in Bristol Township sold the winning ticket. The business will receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale.

Can Pa. Lottery winners stay anonymous? Can $516M Mega Millions winners stay anonymous? Pennsylvania lottery law says no

$1M lottery ticket sold in Doylestown Bucks County store sells $1 million lottery ticket.

The big winning ticket is the second one sold in Bucks County in a week. A Powerball ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing was one of two in the state that hit for $1 million.

The seven-figure winner was sold at Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever in the 4200 block of West Swamp Road in Doylestown Township. A second million-dollar winning ticket was sold in Allegheny County.  As of Monday, no one had claimed the prize, according to a Lottery spokeswoman.

The Powerball tickets matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball. Those numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69. The Powerball number was 20.

Since last year, 15 winning lottery tickets worth at least six figures have been sold in Bucks County, including eight worth at least $1 million each.

Cash Five winner sold in Montco Cash 5 ticket sold in Montgomery County will split $1M prize

