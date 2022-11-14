ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah will return to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium after 'Daily Show' exit

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
What's Trevor Noah planning after he signs off — for good — from "The Daily Show" next month? A trip to Music City, for starters.

The comedian has announced an extensive, year-spanning 2023 standup comedy tour, which kicks off January 20 and will bring him back to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 5.

This will be Noah's fourth appearance at the Ryman. He last performed there in 2017, and had to cancel a two-night stand in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"I loved it so much," he told the Tennessean in 2016, recalling his first trip to Nashville and Lower Broadway.

"When I first came out there, I had all the stereotypes in my head. I was like, 'Oh man. Cowboy people, what's that going to be like? Are people going to (accept me)?' And then at the end of the night, you're line-dancing with a bunch of strangers having the time of your life. Bouncing from bar to bar, listening to country music, and you realize at the end of the day, you're all just people."

'My time is up'"Trevor Noah announces he's leaving 'The Daily Show' after 7 years

Nashville concerts:Pink, Brandi Carlile to play Nashville's Geodis Park

Noah replaced Jon Stewart as the host of "The Daily Show" in 2015. In September, he announced plans to step away from the program after a seven-year run. His final episode airs December 8.

